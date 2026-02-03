‘You’re Fired’: Trump’s Team Knows He Isn’t Listening, and the Way They Snap Him to Attention Proves They’re Afraid

Donald Trump managed to be a distraction during a critical Oval Office announcement, and the public is making sure everyone takes notice.

The 79-year-old president wanted to look like the only genius in the room amongst trained mechanics and technicians — instead, he looked like a diminished commander in chief.

Donald Trump gets the praise he desperately seeks and what he does next has no one surprised. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘About to Lose His Job’: RFK Jr. Drops Bombshell, Calls Trump the Worst on His Own Team as Karoline Leavitt Rushes In to Clean Up the Fallout

Trump led the Feb. 2 press briefing as expected, to discuss Behind Project Vault, a U.S. stockpile of minerals reserved for tech companies, automakers, and other manufacturers. But it did not take long for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and others to take over public remarks.

Lutnick, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, members of Congress, and various corporate leaders were gathered behind Trump as he sat at the Resolute Desk.

“You are in this chair, changing it and taking it back,” he told Trump. “None of this could possibly happen without your leadership and it is the most fun to stand back here with your leadership because we are changing America back and making it great again.”

Trump’s team often leans into the praise because they know appealing to his ego is the fastest way to pull him back in. Once the flattery starts, the nods follow, like muscle memory kicking in, and right on cue.

Meanwhile, the former reality TV boss didn’t utter a peep or a word as he sat with his shoulders slumped, his head often drooping down, and his eyes resting between long and slow blinks..

As Lutnick finished up his praising moment, Trump turned around to look toward his direction just before he opened his mouth to yawn. And he sleeps.

At first glance, someone wondered, “Trump’s falling asleep again?” Another confirmed it, “The old man is nodding off. When they are praising the Great leader, THE OLD FOOL CANT EVEN STAY AWAKE ANYMORE.” “And sleep,” noted a third.

A fourth joked that Trump wasn’t exactly actually sleeping, just resting his eyes as his team claims. “Notice how carefully Trump listens! He has to make sure that each word of praise is exactly what he wants to hear! Otherwise, you’re fired!” they wrote.

The old man is nodding off. When they are praising the Great leader ,THE OLD FOOL CANT EVEN STAY AWAKE ANYMORE. — mikwed (@mikwed) February 3, 2026

But upon closer inspection, one person remarked, “The old and tired president looks up at everyone,” commenting on the pre-planned arrangement of the live broadcast meeting. A fifth individual described Trump’s political friends as the “Puppets gang.”

One final observer wrote, “He is such a sycophant. Those around him are embarrassed for him and mortified themselves that they have to stand there and nod in agreement.”

The idea of Trump being the face of a political regime orchestrated by others is not new; rumors have suggested a number of officials as his puppet masters. However, the administration continuing to have Trump seated while his cronies stand only draws more attention to his widely speculated decline.

In essence, their effort to quiet the narratives about his swollen ankles and inability to stand for long periods of time with a podium to lean on has fueled more unflattering discord. A Jan. 29 Oval Office meeting, where Trump was again seated and flanked by a group of people, sparked a flurry of criticism about the staging of the senior citizen.

A complaint alleged the administration props “him up at his desk and then stand intimidatingly behind him to try and bolster his flailing mental and physical health. Ironically, it makes him look even more weak and pathetic. He just looks around at them like he has no idea what’s even going on.”

I know there’s a lot going on right now but why the hell didn’t anyone tell me Trump sharted on live TV so loud you can hear it and the aides had to rush all the press out the room pic.twitter.com/NHTdOyDoRN — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) February 2, 2026

A second observer wrote, “I’ve noticed this for awhile. He sits at his desk, and the cabal around him only makes him look smaller and weak.” A third individual matter-of-factly stated, “He looks like a puppet and his minions are pulling his strings.”

That same meeting was abruptly and awkwardly ended with Trump swiveling around in his chair and thanking his officials after he signed executive orders. Jokes that he was unable to get out of the chair because he soiled himself ran rampant when viewers zoomed in on the woman directly behind him; she repeatedly swiped at her nose as reporters were rushed out of the room.

From critics’ point of view, Trump and his team have made blowing their press days a trend. For instance, the fact that he wore a single black glove to cover his perpetually bruised hand while greeting Iowa midterm voters made for chaotic headlines instead of bolstering support.