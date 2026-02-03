‘You’re Going to Kill Me!’: Black Man Pleads for His Life As Alabama Cop Strikes Him with Flashlight, Bashes His Head Into Pavement, But That Wasn’t Enough, Video Shows

A video that has gone viral on social media shows an Alabama cop bashing a Black man’s head into the pavement before punching him several times on the back of the head and striking him at least once with a flashlight.

Lundon Harkey, 37, also said he was pepper-sprayed in the face after three more cops arrived, who then placed a mask over his face, intensifying the effects of the pepper spray and making it more difficult for him to breathe, causing him to pass out.

Now nationally renowned attorneys Harry Daniels, Roderick Van Daniel and Gerald Griggs have been retained to represent Harkey but have not yet filed a lawsuit.

An Alabama cop was caught on video beating a Black man with his flashlight and fists as well as slamming his head into the pavement. (Photo: The Law Office of Harry M. Daniels)

“How many times do we have to see this kind of reckless and needless brutality before we start taking it seriously?” Attorney Daniels said in a press release.

The incident took place on Jan. 21 after a Huntsville police officer attempted to pull him over for failing to make a stop, according to a press release from the Huntsville Police Department published on January 23.

Police say Harkey then led the cop on a short pursuit before crashing his car, then attempting to run away on foot. Police also accuse him of swallowing “illegal narcotics” to keep police from finding them.

The press release also says police transported Harkey to a hospital for evaluation, but made no mention of whether drugs were found in his body during that medical evaluation.

But he is still charged with tampering with physical evidence for the alleged drugs he swallowed, along with felony attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest.

However, his attorneys say he was not resisting, and the video seems to support that claim.

“Lundon Harkey was subdued and defenseless but that didn’t stop this officer from repeatedly slamming his head into the pavement,” the statement said. “That didn’t stop him from clubbing him with a flashlight and that didn’t stop his fellow officers from spraying him with pepper spray and covering his face so it burned and smothered him.”

Watch the video below.

‘You’re Going to Kill Me’

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. on a Wednesday night and was recorded by a Black man named Ramiah Turner, who was recording from a short distance away, appearing to be standing on a public sidewalk or in the front yard of a residence while the beating took place in the middle of the street.

“Oh my god, what the f_ck, what the f_ck,” Turner said as he recorded the cop body slamming Harkey on the street and striking him at least once with a flashlight.

“Gimme your hands,” the cop tells Harkey, who is lying facedown on the street with the cop straddling his back.

The cop then bashes Harkey’s head into the street a few times before striking him several times on the back of the head with his fist.

“Oh my god, you’re going to kill me,” Harkey says as three more cops run up and the video ends.

Ramiah posted two short clips of the beating to his Facebook page on Jan. 22, the day after the incident, where the clips have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times since then. Police indicated they have body camera footage but have not released it yet.

“This is so sad,” replied a commenter. “First the man got slammed into concrete. Hit over the head with a flash light. Hell is he even (conscious) to follow orders?? Then to be repeatedly hit over the head is unnecessary force when clearly there’s no movement… the office(r) went to look for help because in that moment he knew he f_cked up.”

Another commenter said, “he didn’t know he was being recorded,” which is likely.

“I believe that man is unconscious so how can he do as he’s being told?” remarked another commenter.

Harkey’s attorneys said he lost consciousness after being placed in the back of the patrol car, regaining consciousness after being treated at the hospital.

“The police call that a use of force. The rest of us call it brutality and torture,” attorney Daniels said in the press release.

Huntsville police, who have not released the name of the officer, said he has been placed on administrative leave.

“The department is reviewing all available evidence, including body-worn camera footage and other investigative materials, to evaluate the incident,” the department said in its press release.

In 2021, Huntsville police made national news after an officer was caught on video stomping the leg of a 22-year-old Black man suffering from mental health issues who was accused of panhandling at a gas station convenience store. The cops also tasered Kemontae Hobbs.

“Looked like he was trying to break his leg,” said David Person with the Rosa Parks Day Committee at the time. “That was profoundly disturbing, and again, this is just another example of what’s wrong with the culture of policing in our city.”

Last year, Hobbs accepted a $15,000 settlement that went into a “Special Needs Trust” for him.