‘Who’s Gonna Tell Her?’: Iowa Lawmaker Gushes Over Trump as the Ultimate Man for ‘Hardworking Women’ — Then Viewers Dig Up a Photo That Doesn’t Match the Praise

President Donald Trump returned to Iowa this week to rally his diehard supporters as his administration faces widespread backlash over the nationwide ICE raids.

The Republican leader appears to be on his back, stroking his ego and portraying himself as the premier alpha male, even though few barely agree.

He walked out to one of his favorite songs during his introduction at the Horizon Events Center, clearly designed to sell strength and swagger. But the optics didn’t cooperate for long. As photos from the moment began circulating, attention shifted away from the theatrics and toward the close-ups — and the image being projected quickly ran into a visual reality that sparked instant side-eye.

President Donald Trump gets roasted online after a GOP lawmaker called him a “macho man” at an Iowa rally. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks was sent on stage to warm up the crowd for Trump. During her speech, the representative of Iowa’s 1st District quoted one of the president’s favorite music acts.

“They’re playing this song – ‘Macho Man,” Miller-Meeks said to no applause on Jan. 27 about The Village People’s 1978 hit, which played over the venue’s speakers as she stepped to the microphone.

Trump, 79, regularly used songs by the famous disco group as soundtracks for his campaign and presidential events.

“Every hardworking woman deserves a macho man. And I see a whole lot of them all around me,” Miller-Meeks continued. “But the number one macho man you’re going to hear from in a little while.”

The former Army nurse, suggesting that Trump is a hypermasculine, fit kingpin, completely bombed online as not many agreed with her.

In response to her overly praising the president’s manliness, social media users shared various unflattering photographs of the supposedly 6-foot-3, 224-pound MAGA frontman.

“MACHO MACHO MAN!” one person on X sarcastically wrote along with a picture of Trump appearing to be asleep during a meeting. The U.S. commander-in-chief has been caught dozing off numerous times while on the job.

A second account uploaded a 2025 Time magazine cover photo of Trump that the president complained was the “worst of all time” and “super bad.”

“More like ‘fat man’ with tiny hands!” exclaimed another Trump critic on X. In addition, a replier jokingly posted, “No, no, no. She meant Nacho Man. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MIN.”

“Macho!” He’s so macho he grew his own 🐱 to grab. pic.twitter.com/i1WUH7htF1 — Daisy F. (@DaisyF414518) January 28, 2026

Other people leaned into the absurdity of Miller-Meeks claiming Trump was the GOP version of the late professional wrestler “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Someone declared, “This is peak comedy, lmao. How can anyone take this seriously?”

“They sure do like it when they play the Village People for a man with terrible hair, ten pounds of makeup on his face, and is constantly talking about his ballroom. So fabulous!” offered another amateur comedian. Another wrote, “Who’s gonna tell her?”

Despite some observers implying there should be a disconnect between the manly stud envisioned by MAGA members and the Queens-bred billionaire’s love for performers closely associated with the gay community, Trump has still openly embraced the Village People.

Trump is known to break out his signature dance to the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” song when appearing before live audiences. The arm-waving, hip-shaking moves became a meme during his presidential campaigns and have continued due to presidents from other countries mocking him.

Initially, Village People founding member Victor Willis demanded that the Trump campaign stop using both “Macho Man” and “Y.M.C.A.” at his rallies in 2020.

But Willis, 74, and his present band mates flip-flopped in 2025 by performing at the former “The Apprentice” star’s second inauguration activities in Washington, D.C.

“We know this won’t make some of you happy to hear, however, we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics,” the Village People explained on Facebook in January 2025.

Their statement continued, “Our song ‘Y.M.C.A.’ is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost.”

“Therefore, we believe it’s now time to bring the country together with music, which is why VILLAGE PEOPLE will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump,” the remarks concluded.

Miller-Meeks’ borrowing from The Village People’s lyrics to portray Trump as powerful and virile did not land with many people on the internet and ultimately set up the president to be the target of countless comical jabs.