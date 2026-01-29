‘You Gonna Put Your Hands On Me?!’: Aldi Manager Loses His Mind Over a ‘Stolen’ Bag — Drags Shopper to the Back Room, Then the Video Takes a Turn No One Expected

A manager at an Aldi grocery store in Georgia is facing online backlash after allegedly pulling what many are calling a wildly over-the-top power trip on a customer.

His antics were so melodramatic that viewers of the viral video had a good laugh in the comments section of Instagram and debated which famous movie character the manager was channeling.

An unnamed Aldi manager goes on full power trip against customer accused of shoplifting. (Credit: ABS IG/Video Screenshot)

One person suggested Ronald “Ronnie” Mathis, the psychopathic antagonist played by Granthan Coleman in “PowerBook III: Raising Kanin.”

Fans of the popular television crime drama showed up on Instagram with no shortage of ideas. Referring to a powerful prison inmate portrayed by NBA star Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis, one wrote, “Bro sounds like King Kilo. ‘Take the sh*t out the bag cause you playing gammmmeessss,’ lmao.”

From Denzel Washington in “Training Day” to old-school gangsters like Pinky in “Next Friday,” commenters couldn’t stop laughing at the manager’s extreme behavior.

But for the customer on the receiving end of his accusations, the incident was no laughing matter. In the Instagram reel shared on Jan. 28, the unidentified customer can be heard desperately pleading his innocence, offering to empty his pockets and agreeing to a thorough search of his bags, but that wasn’t enough for the Aldi manager, who was hellbent on finding stolen grocery items among the man’s belongings.

After leading the customer to a back room, the manager quickly escalated the confrontation by telling him to “take the sh*t out of the bag” and “stop talking to me.”

What happened next wasn’t shown on camera, but the customer can be heard asking, “You gonna put your hands on me?”

At that point, the manager’s face came into view, and if his clenched teeth were any indication, he was not in the mood to mess around. He then delivered the infamous rant that could have come straight out of a movie:

“Bro, take your sh*t out because you’re wasting my people’s time and my time. You got that f*cking bag, take your sh*t out of it,” he warned. “I’m not a n*gger to play with. You’re wasting my f*cking time. Get your sh-t out of there.”

Likely shaking in his boots at this point, the hapless customer emptied bags, dumping the contents on the ground, exclaiming, “I don’t have sh*t… check it, check it!” Another employee had been delegated to the task of rifling through the man’s belongings scattered across the back room floor.

It’s unclear what occurred after the video, but the shopper demanded to speak to an owner after the humiliation. And the manager’s behavior was so extreme that many commenters are urging the customer to sue. “He was acting like the customer was stealing from him personally,” wrote one flabbergasted commenter.

Others were certain the manger would be unemployed very soon. “The manager can kiss that job goodbye by the morning.”