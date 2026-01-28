‘What the Hell?!’ White Shopper Frustrated Over Long Checkout Line Rams Cart Into Black Woman, But Backs Off After Black Man Steps In

An older white man was charged with misdemeanor assault on a Black female shopper in a Dallas-area Walmart after ramming his shopping cart into her.

The altercation took place on Jan. 22, and a woman who goes by momlife2020tx online captured the aftermath on video, including an unidentified Black man who stepped in to help and likely prevented the woman from suffering further abuse, verbal or otherwise.

According to momlife2022tx, customers were on edge that day, preparing for the treacherous winter storm and Arctic cold front that blasted North Texas over the weekend.

“It was packed… so the line was literally wrapped around to the back of the store,” she said in a follow-up video on TikTok. “A minute later, we look up, and this man is in front of us. First of all, how did he get there? Second of all, he’s ramming [the woman] with his cart, and I said, ‘Hey, don’t hit her with your cart.’ That’s when I started videotaping.”

The video begins moments after the shopping cart assault, during a tense standoff between the Black woman and the older white man. She warned him not to hurt her again: “What you’re not going to do is hit me with this cart.”

As she continued to defend herself, a good Samaritan stepped in, a Black male shopper apparently unknown to the woman. After interrupting their stare-down, he turned to the man and asked him point-blank, “You got a problem?” He then led the woman by the hand away from the confrontation.

The video has been circulating on social media, and commenters are applauding the man for intervening, but at least one X user pointed out an all-too-disturbing pattern with racial harassment: “They throw a tantrum at women until a man shows up.”

As Momlife2022tx continued filming, her husband also scolded the white man for his behavior.

“She was alone; she wasn’t with anybody. What the hell? I do not appreciate any man putting his hands on another woman, and basically, he did put his hands on her because he used something to hit her with,” said Momlife2022tx in the follow-up clip. “Then my husband got upset too, and he went off on him.”

Before the shopping nightmare was over, the woman who had been hit with the cart followed the perpetrator out of the store and threatened to call the police. The man left before the police arrived, but authorities caught up with him later that day and ticketed him for assault. According to a screenshot of a text exchange between Momlife2022tx and the Black female shopper, posted on TikTok, the incident was considered a Class C misdemeanor under Texas law because there were no visible bruises, and the man was not arrested.