‘Embarrassing’: Trump Will Be Furious After a Behind-the-Scenes Image from Iowa Leaked — and Everyone Noticed the Same Thing

Donald Trump and his cabinet are calling him “The People’s President,” but footage from his Iowa rally quickly undercut that message.

The 79-year-old is currently pounding the pavement in hopes of reenergizing the red wave of MAGA voters to elect Republicans during the midterm elections.

Instead of feeding off a roaring crowd, working pockets of the room revealed an awkward visual contradiction: a man branded as powered by the masses, while lacking the crowd energy he’s long built his image on.

(Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

A behind-the-scenes image from his recent stop in Clive, Iowa, was supposed to focus on him delivering “lower prices” and “bigger paychecks” to the American people at the Horizon Events Center concert hall. The venue is 22,775 square feet and can accommodate 3,000 standing guests or 1,200 people in theater-style seats.

Behind the 28,000 square-foot stage was a small section of rafters wrapped in red, white, blue, and star-spangled fabric. A small seating area was set up to the right of the stage, while rows of black folding chairs were arranged in the front. “Are they keeping the venue small so it doesn’t look empty?” a critic wondered.

Des Moines Gazette Chief Erin Murphy estimated about 700 attendees could be accommodated, given the arrangement for the rally. A photo posted an hour and a half before Trump’s arrival revealed that several seats were open.

The crowd beginning to file in for President Donald Trump’s event today in suburban Des Moines. Trump is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. Was already a significant protest presence outside the venue a short while ago.



Some reading prep while you wait: https://t.co/rRXWcSHnKB pic.twitter.com/BTEt5zhfMX — Erin Murphy (@ErinDMurphy) January 27, 2026

Spaces were left inside the building despite the administration using a tight shot of him on stage and photos that blurred gaps between people in the rafters behind him once the speech began.

“This has to be embarrassing for Trump,” a humored critic wrote when more photos surfaced online. A response to the post reads, “It’s a packed house. Literally the crowd is the size of a packed house.”

Another jokingly asked, “What repurposed cattle auction barn is this?” Others went on making jokes, comparing the room to a “bingo hall” and a “school auditorium.”

A fourth person mocked Trump, writing, “Many people have said and they are the absolute best people that this was the largest gathering of humans in the history of the world!! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Scene outside Horizon Event Center in Clive, Iowa, where President Donald Trump will deliver a speech on energy and the economy. A couple hundred already gathered in freezing weather to protest his administration's immigration policies and enforcement. pic.twitter.com/9Spy4mli4K — Tom Barton (@tjbarton83) January 27, 2026

Despite the pitiful turnout, Trump hasn’t lost his ability to rally people; proof is found in the photos showcasing detractors gathered outside the concert hall. “He was interrupted twice by protesters, while more than 2,000 people gathered outside to oppose him. Don’t underestimate Iowa — a lot of folks here are fed up,” reads an IG Threads post.

One protester held up a picket sign stating, “Delusion doesn’t make America great.”Another person swore, “A lot of people that were in there were not Trump supporters. Also tons of people booked tix and didn’t show. I love that for him.”

Melania Trump, however, is not experiencing the same roar of reactions ahead of the Jan. 30 theatrical release of the “Melania” documentary. The vanity project followed the former model as she returned to the White House in 2025.

MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today — Selling out, FAST!



Photo: Regine Mahauxhttps://t.co/rjwd5Appkv pic.twitter.com/vFpXfV0Mg0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2026

Trump claimed it was the hottest ticket, but countless reports and screenshots of non-purchased theater seats obliterated that narrative.