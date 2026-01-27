‘Still Wearing Synthetic Wig’: Trump Supporter Silk of Diamond and Silk Is Back, Goes After the Democrats In Incoherent Video, Fans Flip the Critique Back on Her

Rochelle “Silk” Richardson is back online doing what she does best—defending Donald Trump—only this time the internet flipped the critique back on her.

Her latest pro-Trump video was meant to drag Democrats, but it instead reopened a long-running conversation about her deaf and blind loyalty to the president.

Sisters Diamond and Silk were among more than a dozen Black Trump supporters who met with President Donald Trump on Thursday for the annual white House Black History Month celebration. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

‘Believed the Lies and Hype’: Why Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway’s Untimely Death Was Met with Ruthless Responses

In the clip posted earlier this month, Silk delivered a familiar mix of outrage, bombastic ranting, and barely restrained profanity while offering a nonspecific broadside about how taxpayer dollars are spent.

“The American people don’t want all that mess around here. No, no, no, no, no. We voted for President Trump to get rid of all of this bull crap, OK? And why are you using our tax dollars? Hell, you mother f— bastards. See how I caught myself, y’all?” she said on Jan. 11.

We don't want that mess around here! pic.twitter.com/InGKB7Cjv6 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 11, 2026

She went on to argue that Democrats and their allies should fund their causes themselves, repeatedly adding “allegedly” as she worked through the point.

Two weeks later, Silk sharpened the tone.

“Democrats that come in, in defense of these crazy-behind people that they’re probably paying—uh, who’s getting paid to act like an a–?” she said on Jan. 24 in a particularly ill-timed post that coincided with day ICE observer and Veterans Administration nurse Alex Pretti was gunned down on a Minneapolis street by masked federal agents. “But you know, the Democrat logo is an a–. It’s a donkey… so you can’t expect nothing less, but an a–.”

Silk just straight up called it. pic.twitter.com/2DIB0p0ShB — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 24, 2026

The videos circulated quickly, but the reaction on Threads moved even faster.

Rather than debating Silk’s semblance of arguments, many users focused on her personal history and long-standing allegiance to Trump.

One commenter wrote, “Girl, your sister died and they sent you a $20 edible arrangement and you’re still wearing synthetic wigs…REST auntie PLZ..”

Another added, “The only thing that’s an ass is that wig and them eyebrows.”

Style critiques followed.

“What kind of hat is that? It’s giving feathered fez energy,” one person joked.

Others took a harsher view of the political partnership that made Diamond and Silk famous.

“They’ve already used her and her sister like a bar of soap,” one post read.

Another commenter pointed directly at Trump, writing, “This clown, lady your god king came to your sisters funeral and said he didn’t know who she was, and you’re still out here clowning.”

One user went further, posting, “She is the type that would have told on Harriet Tubman if she knew the plans. Not all Skin folk are kin folk.”

The backlash lands against a long and complicated backstory.

Silk and her late sister Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway first gained national attention during Trump’s 2016 campaign after posting viral videos criticizing Democrats and announcing their political switch. The sisters quickly became fixtures at rallies, on conservative media, and online, branding themselves as outspoken defenders of Trump and relentless critics of the political left.

That loyalty did not waver after Diamond’s death in January 2023. Trump announced the loss himself, praising her publicly and later attending her Fayetteville, North Carolina, celebration of life alongside Silk.

The service doubled as a pro-Trump event, according to City View NC, complete with extended remarks from Trump and repeated tributes to the duo’s political rise. After Diamond’s passing, online speculation circulated about the cause of death, fueled by past anti-vaccine rhetoric, though the autopsy attributed it to heart disease linked to chronic high blood pressure.

Since then, Silk has carried the brand alone.

She continues political commentary under the Diamond and Silk name while expanding other ventures. Among the more peculiar revenue streams are merchandise items tied to the sisters’ brand personality, including bobbleheads priced to move.

One way that Silk makes money is by selling bobbleheads figurines for $10. (Screenshot, www.diamondandsilkinc.com/store/p/bobble-head)

Once sold around $49.99 apiece, Silk has marked them down to roughly $10—a pricing decision she has framed as goodwill while also tapping into nostalgia for the duo’s heyday.



Silk is also a producer, completely funding a new film titled, “Pardon Me,” starring Angela White, aka Blacc Chyna.

✅ MUST-SEE STAR STUDDED MOVIE HOLLYWOOD IS KEEPING OUT OF THEATERS!



Our reporter @CaraCastronuova watched “PARDON ME” with LindellTV’s Silk of @DiamondandSilk (Executive Producer) and says it is one of the most powerful films she has seen in years.



“PARDON ME” is beautifully… pic.twitter.com/y09rPVAa6k — LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) January 26, 2026

Financially, the Diamond and Silk operation has been relatively lucrative. The sisters’ combined net worth has been estimated between $3 million and $5 million, built through media appearances, merchandise sales, paid consulting, sponsorships, and digital platforms. Despite allegedly making seven figures, Silk has not opted into the Mar-a-Lago face pack like so many and has not invested in the wig that has so many dragging her.

With Diamond gone, Silk now maintains that legacy on her own, both politically and commercially.

Still performing the role that brought her fame, it seems the Black Trump supporter is fine with carrying the brunt of everything of the backlash she and her sister once shared.