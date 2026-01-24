‘Back Up Off Me!’: Black Man Standing at a Bus Stop Is Accused of Jaywalking — Seconds Later a Texas Cop Decides He’s a Threat and Everything Spirals

A Texas cop who has been investigated more than two dozen times by internal affairs and suspended for 12 days is now being sued for body slamming a Black man accused of jaywalking, leaving him with a fractured leg.

The second cop involved in Antonio Alexander’s brutal arrest also has a history of disciplinary action, including two suspensions for wrecking patrol cars.

But both Austin police officers, Ryne Kirchberg and Shalom Alvarez, remain employed, preying on Black people over minor allegations, according to Alexander’s attorney, Chris Tolbert.

Antonio Alexander, left, has filed a lawsuit after he was accused of jaywalking and body slammed by two Austin cops in Texas, including Ryne Kirchberg, right, who has a long history of abusive and reckless behavior. (Photos: Body camera and linkedin.com/in/ryne-kirchberg-54007b181)

“We have citizens who are doing nothing other than waiting at a bus stop, wearing a red hoodie, completely innocent behavior, and they have to suffer this,” Tolbert said in a news conference, according to Fox 7 Austin.

“They have to live with this type of assault on their dignity, and in this case, on his person,” he said.

The incident took place on July 30, 2024 but charges were not dismissed against Alexander until more than a year later in September 2025 for insufficient evidence, according to court records. The lawsuit was filed in federal court this week.

Body camera video shows Kirchberg pulling up in his patrol car to a bus stop where Alvarez was standing on the corner detaining Alexander who was not handcuffed.

Alexander is wearing a red hoodie and had his hands near his waistband saying “back up off me.”

Alexander looked down towards his waistband looking confused, then lifted both hands in the air to show he meant no harm.

But the cops grabbed his wrists and slammed him to the ground. “Calm down, calm down,” someone can be heard yelling.

Prosecutors accused Alexander of “using force” against Kirchberg by pulling away from Kirchberg who was about to body slam him, according to court records which state the following:

ANTONIO ISAAC ALEXANDER, the Defendant, on or about 30th day of July, 2024, did then and there intentionally prevent and obstruct R. Kirchberg, a person the Defendant knew to be a peace officer from effecting a Search of the Defendant by using force against the peace officer, namely by puling the Defendant’s arm away from R. Kirchberg,

The aggressive action against Alexander left him with a fractured leg where he had to have surgery and today has metal rods in his leg and continuous pain.

“It’s abuse of power, and it’s not OK at all,” Alexander told Fox 7 News.

Watch the video below.

Kirchberg’s Disciplinary History

Kirchberg was hired by the Austin Police Department in 2020 and made $144,098 in 2024, according to Open Gov Pay which has not yet updated his salary for 2025.

“Ryne Kirchberg’s salary was 270% higher than the average and 307% higher than the median salary at City of Austin in 2024,” the website reported.

“Ryne Kirchberg’s salary was 33% higher than the average Police Officer salary in 2024.”

Despite Kirchberg’s above average salary, his disciplinary record reveals a cop who probably should have been fired years ago.

Yet he remains protected by the department’s top brass, according to a letter from the Austin Office of Police Oversight dated Aug. 19, 2024:

Over the past several months, the Office of Police Oversight (OPO) has received numerous complaints alleging unreasonable and excessive use of force and/or improper police conduct by Austin Police Officer Ryne Kirchberg.

Upon reviewing Internal Affairs Division (IAD) records, I noticed that IAD has conducted 25 investigations into Officer Kirchberg’s actions and conduct between January 1, 2023, and July 31, 2025. Some investigations are currently active.

The information above reflects that Officer Kirchberg has exhibited a pattern of behavior and decision-making that may not align with the training and standards APD expects from its officers.

This suggests that his chain of command has not adequately held him accountable for his inappropriate conduct and decision-making.

In 2022, Kirchberg was suspended for 12 days for deactivating his body camera during a pursuit, then turning on his smartphone to record the pursuit on Snapchat. He then sent the video to his girlfriend.

“I made a very immature decision,” Kirchberg told investigators.

Alvarez’s Disciplinary History

Alvarez, who was also hired in 2020, made $118,191 in 2024, according to Open Gov Pay.

“Shalom Alvarez’s salary was 204% higher than the average and 235% higher than the median salary at City of Austin in 2024,” the site reported.

“His salary was 10% higher than the average Police Officer salary in 2024.”

He also has a history of disciplinary action against him but his problem is his lack of driving skills, crashing five patrol cars in five years, according to the Office of Police Accountability.

“Despite the fact that Officer Alvarez’s supervisors have sent him to additional training, he has repeatedly violated the Department’s General Order regarding operation of department vehicles,” states a letter dated May 16, 2025.

His careless driving skills have earned him two suspensions, including a one-day suspension in 2022 and a two-day suspension in 2025. He also turned off the dashcam in his car during one of these crashes.

Despite both cops revealing patterns of incompetence, insubordination and aggressiveness, the two officers continue to make higher than average salaries while supposedly serving the public.

But this behavior is consistent for the Austin Police Department, considering it has dished out more than $37 million in settlements of 78 lawsuits over the past five years, Fox 7 Austin reported.

“What we hope to achieve in this lawsuit is accountability, and we want justice for our client, and we want the officers to pay for what they did,” attorney Tolbert told local media.

Atlanta Black Star contacted Tolbert’s office for more information including a copy of the lawsuit, but they have not responded yet.