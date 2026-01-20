‘Driven Me Kind of Crazy’: Guy Fieri Says He was Struggling After Bizarre On-Set Accident Left Him in a Wheelchair and Fearing the Worst

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri and his television jobs involve excess, energy, and nonstop movement, but being forced to slow down wasn’t part of the plan. The Food Network star is still recovering from an incident that was far more serious than anything he ever put on any menu.

While filming “Flavor Town Food Fight” last year, the 57-year-old had a freak on-set accident that brought production to an abrupt halt and ended with him in the emergency room — a moment that would change how he viewed even the most basic things he usually takes for granted.

Guy Fieri is wheelchair-bound after a freak accident on set as he continues recovery by the 2026 Super Bowl. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

‘Was I Wrong for Going Out?’: Beloved Food Network Star Relives the Horrifying Night He Was Randomly Ambushed and Nearly Lost His Life

The “Guy’s Big Bite” told Fox News Digital last November that he slipped on a flight of stairs while filming his new series.

“I slipped down a set of steps, and one foot went forward, and the other foot got caught on the threshold,” said the host, adding that he tore his quad muscle nearly in half. “You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded.”

The accident left Fieri in a wheelchair, and he provided a health update in an interview with People published on Jan. 14. The celebrity chef has been wheelchair-bound for eight weeks, but he says he is slowly improving.

“I’m doing better,” he told the magazine. “It was definitely a trying holiday, but you know what, you get some real appreciation for having the ability to just get up and walk around and do everything you used to. I’m a big CrossFit and hiking guy, so eight weeks of no hiking has driven me kind of crazy. But I’m looking forward to it, trying to take it easy.”

Fieri had previously said that Thanksgiving was a challenge, as he’d planned to cook and was anxious to do more, but his doctors gave him strict orders. After he’s done with the wheelchair, he’ll still need to use crutches for two months and attend rehab. “I want to get after it as fast as possible,” he said at the time.

During his latest interview, he said not much has changed, but he hopes to be in better shape for his special, “Super Bowl tailgate, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate.” The special will feature the host as he attends Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8. Fieri wrote on Instagram that the event will be “the ultimate party and food festival.” He is also giving away 10,000 tickets for the event, which is set to include games, musical performances, and “must-try culinary experiences.”

“My doctors are all like, ‘We know you want to get after it, but let’s not go back to where we were.’ And I’m like, ‘We are never going back to that!’ That was the worst thing I’ve been through in the last 20 years,” he said. “But now I’ll be up and ready and healthy and rolling by the time we hit the Super Bowl for sure.”

Fans wished Fieri well upon learning his health update while also giving him encouragement. “I hope you get well. I love all your shows,” wrote one fan.

Another fan jokingly replied, “Did he slip on hot sauce?”

One user was surprised by the depth of Fieri’s injury and replied that he has a long road to recovery ahead.

“Man, that sounds absolutely horrible! OW!!!! Life can change in a second! I’m so glad this wasn’t a tragedy, but just a man injury that he can heal from. That will take probably two years to TRULY heal… and even then he’ll have to nurture his muscle/s for the rest of his life most likely.”

The celebrity chef’s 20-year-old son, Ryder, his other son, Hunter, 29, and his nephew Jules, 26, will also join Fieri on the Flavortown Tailgate.