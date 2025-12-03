‘It Exploded’: Guy Fieri Says His Muscle Injury Shocked ER Doctors Who Had Never Seen Anything That Severe in 20 Years

Food Network chef Guy Fieri shared the details of his recent emergency surgery, and they are pretty gruesome.

The 57-year-old “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” star was filming a new show titled “Flavor Town Food Fight,” when a gnarly accident derailed both production and his health — costing him valuable camera time and precious moments with his family.

Guy Fieri recently had emergency surgery for an injured leg. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Fieri recounted the frightening moment during a Nov. 24 interview with Fox News Digital, saying he slipped on a flight of stairs while filming — and once his foot got caught, everything unraveled in seconds.

“I slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold,” he recalled. “So, you know, it extended me out. I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself the giveaway point, and the doctor said he’s never seen — you know, in 20 years — he hasn’t seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half. Yeah, it sucked.”

The self-proclaimed “Mayor of Flavor Town” said that the hospital staff immediately rushed him into emergency surgery.

“You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded,” he added.

Fieri went on to say that he was “right in the middle of filming” his new show when he fell, and there were 125 people on the set when he was rushed to surgery.

As someone who has admitted to breaking his “leg, knee, wrist, sternum, ribs, and tailbone, Fieri added that he’s putting that “type of behavior” behind him.

The star of “Guy’s Big Bite” is still recovering, but he has a long road ahead. He spent his Thanksgiving holiday “quarterbacking from the wheelchair” and will be on crutches for two months.

“Eight weeks of no weight on it, crutches and a cast and then the rehab, which to me,” said the TV personality, “I want to get after it as fast as possible.”

Despite the brutal setback, the TV personality remains focused on recovery, while leaning on family, including his wife Lori and sons Hunter, 29 and Ryder, 19, as he looks ahead to a long rehab process.