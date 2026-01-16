‘I’m Going to Get You Fired!’: Texas Judge Caught on Video Screaming at Black Amazon Drivers — Then His Son Allegedly Spits and Calls Them Slurs

Two Black Amazon delivery drivers spoke out about a fiery confrontation with a Texas judge who yelled at them after their vehicles nearly collided, and his son, whom they accused of spitting at them and calling them racial slurs.

LaTierca Thrower and JNae King say they were making a delivery in the Hudson Oaks suburb just outside Fort Worth back in November when they almost got into an accident.

Two Black Amazon delivery drivers said they were involved in a heated road rage confrontation with a Texas judge and his son in Nov. 2025. They say the judge’s son spat on them and called them racial slurs. (Photos: Screenshots/CBS Texas)

They say they almost collided with someone backing out of their driveway, but after the vehicles missed each other, they continued ahead to find the address of their delivery.

What ensued was a road rage confrontation with Parker County Judge Pat Deen, who they discovered was driving the car that had just left the driveway.

“He was just screaming, ‘I’m going to get you fired. I’m going to get you fired. Y’all need to pay attention. Y’all almost caused a wreck,’ and we’re like ‘No, we didn’t cause a wreck, sir, just calm down,'” Thrower told CBS Texas.

Cellphone video shows the moments of the altercation as Deen lambasts both delivery drivers.

“You stopped right when I was backing out. Are you an idiot?” Judge Pat Deen said in the video obtained by CBS Texas.

His son, Gary Patrick Deen Jr., also intervened, only to escalate the situation. Both women say he started calling them derogatory names, racial slurs, and even making offensive statements regarding their gender.

“You can’t even tell what this b—h is… Look at those sideburns?” Deen Jr. said in the footage.

The confrontation happened on Thrower’s first day on the job as she was shadowing King. She soon left Amazon after the incident. King still works for the company.

“I felt very scared,” Thrower said. “I’m trying to make sure [JNae King] is OK; she’s trying to make sure I’m OK. It was a very unnecessary situation. It was intense.”

NEW: Former Amazon workers accuse a judge’s son of using racial slurs and spitting at them



LaTierca Thrower and JNae King have filed assault charges against the judge’s son



Hudson Oaks Police reviewed video of the incident but found no evidence of racial slurs



Parker County… pic.twitter.com/gELbdnJlQ3 — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) January 10, 2026

The footage also shows the judge’s son spitting at both drivers.

The women said Deen was in their personal space, spitting as he yelled, which they don’t believe was deliberate. However, they say his son’s actions were intentional.

“Most of the confrontation was coming from his son, not him, and from my perspective, as far as the judge, I don’t believe that he spit intentionally. It was more so just being irate,” King said. “You know, I guess his mouth foaming up, so he spit unintentionally, and once we acknowledge that, he spit, the son took that as his reason to go ahead and actually intentionally spit.”

In a police report of the incident, officers wrote they saw Deen Jr. spitting at the women in the footage. His father denied it.

“I never saw any of that. No one spit on anyone,” Judge Deen said.

The judge added that he thought that the delivery drivers might have damaged his car as he was backing out, which is why he confronted them.

He doesn’t believe he or his son did anything wrong, but admits the situation could have been handled differently.

“I take responsibility for some of the arguing back and forth,” Deen said. “I should have just walked away.”

However, both women believe Deen abused his power by threatening to have them fired. They have filed assault charges against his son.

“I feel like consequences are required for your actions, and him — as a judge — he should know that,” King said.