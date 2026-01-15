‘Looks Like Ivanka’: Trump Dragged Into Infidelity Bombshell as Woman Demands DNA Test to Prove He’s Her Father — and Claims a Secret Kept for Decades

If Maury Povich were still handing out white envelopes, Donald Trump might be bracing for one with his name on it.

A 55-year-old woman from another country has stepped forward claiming the U.S. president is her biological father after recently uncovering the truth about her birth.

A Turkish woman’s claim that Donald Trump is her biological father has fueled online fascination, but skeptics say the family resemblance simply isn’t there. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

‘I Won’t Stop Fighting for This Until I Win’: Man Claiming Jay-Z is His Father Demands Rapper Take DNA Test as He Seeks Supreme Court’s Help

The claim from Necla Özmen from Turkey landed online with a mix of curiosity, disbelief, and a lot of side-eye about family resemblance.

According to her account, the life she believed was firmly documented by civil records now feels unsettled.

Özmen claims she was officially registered as the daughter of Sati and Dursun Ozmen, the couple who raised her. She maintains that years later, she learned she had been adopted, a truth she says her mother finally shared in 2017. That revelation, she claims, reframed everything she thought she knew about her origins and set her on a search for answers that eventually led her to Trump.

From there, her story grows more dramatic and almost unbelievable. Özmen alleges a baby swap occurred at a hospital in Turkey around 1970, likely in the country’s capital of Ankara.

According to her account, Sati gave birth to a stillborn baby, while another woman giving birth at the same time — a U.S. citizen identified only as Sophia — handed over her newborn. Özmen claims Sophia said the child resulted from a forbidden relationship with Trump and could not be raised by her.

Does Trump have a lost daughter in Turkey?



Please meet Necla Ozmen, she claims Donald is her biological father



She’s requesting a DNA test, citing disputed birth records and an alleged informal adoption



The court dismissed the paternity lawsuit pic.twitter.com/8By7NMyYqD — RT (@RT_com) January 13, 2026

The baby, she says, was then registered and raised by the Özmen family as their own.

Seeking official recognition, Özmen filed a paternity lawsuit at the Ankara 27th Family Court on Sept. 25, asking judges to establish whether Trump is her biological father and to order genetic testing. The filing was quickly dismissed by the court, though she later appealed the decision, insisting that her request is about clarity rather than publicity.

As the claim circulated, Daily Mail readers quickly turned their attention away from court filings and toward faces when the outlet reported.

One commenter wrote, “None of Donald’s kids has a chin, and this woman does, so it’s clear she is mistaken.”

Another added, “She looks like Ivanka before all the plastic surgery.”

A third weighed in more bluntly, saying, “It’s amazing any person can file a lawsuit for any reason. The mother doesn’t look like someone Trump would go for.”

(Photos: DailyMail)

Still, not everyone dismissed the idea outright.

One user commented, “Yep! Her mom looks like the supermodel type that Donald Trump loves.”

Another shrugged at the controversy, writing, “I mean, he has cheated on all 3 of his wives soooooooo.”

Beyond resemblance debates, some observers fixated on where Özmen would fit within Trump’s well-known family lineup if her claim were ever proven.

Born in 1970, she would be older than all of Trump’s publicly acknowledged children, arriving years before Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, who were born during his marriage to Ivana Trump. That would make Özmen his firstborn child, predating even his earliest, most visible family chapter and reshuffling a birth order that has remained unchanged for decades.

Trump family last night 🖤

Eric, Lara, Donald, Don Jr, Tiffany, Ivanka & Michael pic.twitter.com/lz2urU5q7C — Keeping Up With The Trumps (@KUWTTRUMPS) January 19, 2025

The allegation also taps into Trump’s well-documented history of infidelity, which has long shaped public perception of his personal life. For some critics, that pattern makes the claim feel less far-fetched, even without proof. For others, the lack of evidence and the reliance on resemblance arguments leave the story firmly in the realm of speculation.

The court ultimately tossed the petition, citing a lack of evidence to support Özmen’s claim.

Still, the woman isn’t backing down. She is appealing the decision and has also taken her fight beyond Turkey, sending petitions to the U.S. Embassy and to courts in the United States in hopes of keeping her case alive.