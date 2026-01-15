‘My Family Has a Lot of Money’: Physician Assistant Arrested for Trespassing at Game Offered Cops Bribe Before Officers Found Cocaine, Police Say

A Florida physician’s assistant who was arrested for trespassing at a basketball game attempted to bribe the officers who took her into custody before she was discovered carrying suspected drugs, police say.

Authorities took 34-year-old Marissa Amina Kazim into custody on Jan. 12 in Medley, a suburb just outside Miami.

Marissa Amina Kazim, 34, was arrested for allegedly trespassing at a women’s basketball game, then trying to bribe officers $5,000 for her release, police say. (Photo: Screenshot/WSVN)

Security guards at an Unrivaled Basketball game reported her to local police when she refused to leave the premises, WSVN reported, citing an arrest report.

Officers reportedly gave Kazim multiple warnings to leave the property, but she continued to refuse, prompting police to arrest her for trespassing.

Police took her to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. On the way there, Kazim reportedly offered the arresting officer $1,000 for her release. She later increased the offer to $5,000 to have the incident dropped entirely.

According to the police, she said, “Just let me go, my family has a lot of money.”

During her transport to jail, she displayed erratic behavior, including rapid speech and mood swings, according to police.

After arriving at the detention center, jail staff found a clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance that officers suspected was cocaine, the police report states.

Kazim was booked on charges of bribery of a public servant, possession of a controlled substance, and trespassing on property after warning.

The event Kazim attended before her arrest was a basketball game for the Unrivaled league, a three-on-three women’s basketball league that runs during the WNBA offseason from January to March.

The association offers the top WNBA players the opportunity to remain in the United States during the offseason, rather than playing overseas to supplement their income. Games are typically held in a facility in Miami, according to ESPN. Eight teams make up the league.

It’s unclear why security ordered Kazim to leave the basketball game.