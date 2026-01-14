‘MF is Either High or Drunk’: Trump Lashes Out After Crowd Doesn’t Respond the Way He Wanted — Then Gets So Worked Up He Can’t Get His Words Out

President Donald Trump didn’t just lose the room during a recent speech, he lost his composure. What began as a routine boast quickly spiraled when the crowd failed to respond as he expected, setting off a tense moment that now has critics questioning what was happening with the 79-year-old president.

Trump is well known for his hubris, and while speaking to an audience at the MotorCity Casino in Detroit on Jan. 13 the former reality TV star made sure to tell the entire crowd how lucky they were to be in his presence. What happened next, however, is what has the grapevine working overtime online.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 09: U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from members of the media during a meeting with oil and gas executives in the East Room of the White House on January 9, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is holding the meeting to discuss plans for investment in Venezuela after ousting its leader Nicolás Maduro. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

During the president’s speech on Tuesday, he began by telling the crowd how lucky they were to be in the same room with him, and he also flubbed his own name in the process.

“You are so lucky I allow you into this room to even be with me,” he began with a straight face. “I’m kidding. I’M KIDDING,” he continued as he chuckled.

“The fake news will say — will say, ‘Dunuld Chrup thinks he’s hot stuff.’ I’m feeling pretty good now, though. I will say. Oh, you’re so lucky to be here,” he chortled.

A video clip of the speech was shared on Threads with the caption, “He’s Dunuld Chrup now,” and internet users seemed to love the president’s new nickname, albeit unintended.

In addition to being very orange, Trump also seemed rather animated during the speech, and folks speculated on several possibilities for his behavior. Everything from slipping dentures to intoxication was suggested by internet users.

One user noted Trump’s shiny completion. “God he is high as a kite! Sweating and amped up. WTF!?”

“That muthf-cka is either high, drunk or both,” replied another user. “He can’t talk with his teeth falling out all the time,” another user wrote.

“What’s with his speech? Slurred words, inhaling deeply, must have snorted too much before that speech,” added one. “This needs to be made his new mainstream name,” suggested another Threads user.

One user left an apt comment whose sentiment was echoed by many. “He’s an idiot.”

One user thought everyone else misheard Trump’s unintended nickname for himself and replied, “Sounded like ‘chump’ to me, which he is.”

The twice-impeached president has fumbled his own name in the past as well — including during his arraignment in August 20203 on charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 election, resulting in the attack on the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

After he was asked to state his full name, he fumbled. “Donald J Trump — John — Donald John Trump,” he said. He also had trouble saying his age and replied, “seven seven,” before finally saying “seventy-seven.”

In addition to the president’s many public blunders, he has also been caught falling asleep during several meetings, and as he continues to rant during speeches and take public naps, questions about his mental fitness are sure to continue.