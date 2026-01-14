‘Don’t Touch’: Black Father Flew Over ‘Like Superman’ and Tackled White Man Who Put Hands on His Son at a Youth Basketball Game in Viral Video

When a white man put his hands on a Black child at a youth basketball game, all bets were off.

A game between elementary-school-age children took a violent turn when two players on opposing teams got into a scuffle and the adults stepped in.

A father jumps from the stands to attack a man after the man body slammed his son. (Photo: Instagram/philzamoot)

As the young athletes dribbled and passed the ball, trouble was brewing in the far corner of the court. In the audio, a white child’s mother could be heard urging her son to “calm down,” and the camera panned over just in time to catch a young Black player shoving the boy into the auditorium wall. Just as quickly as it happened, the clash was over, and the two boys separated.

Cue the overzealous adults. Within moments, a white man wearing a red shirt jumped onto the court and made a beeline for the Black child, who was now standing several steps away from the other boy. There’s some debate in the comments over whether the man in red was the boy’s father or a volunteer coach, but one thing is not debatable: He put his hands on the Black child. As for the sparring partner, his mom was already by his side, consoling him.

Events suddenly took another heart-stopping turn when the Black boy’s father “came like Superman and handled business,” as one Instagram commenter put it. Running so fast that if you blinked, you would miss him, the father body-slammed the man in red, knocking him flat on the auditorium floor. Parents audibly gasped as another unidentified white man escorted the dad off the court.

The controversial 30-second clip sparked massive debate in the comments section, along with a few unfortunate racist remarks, about when adults should step in — or step back.

One top comment, which resonated with more than 90,000 people — if “likes” are any indication — shared simple wisdom that seemed lost that day: “Don’t touch other people’s kids.”

Echoing several comments, one person explained “exactly why he ended up on the floor. He assaulted that minor and thought he was safe to do so. And the law of karma is you get what you give out. He simply got it back in adult form.”

Another wrote, “Only thing nuts about this was the adult putting his hands on a child. Everything else… makes sense to me!”

The trolls showed up, too, with tired jibes about violence being “learned behavior” from the Black father, and other racist tropes.

While the Black father could have faced misdemeanor charges, assaulting a minor carries much harsher penalties and can be a felony, depending on the circumstances.

“Hard lesson to learn,” wrote one. “When a fight breaks out. Grab your kid, not someone else’s. It can end up being bad for you.”