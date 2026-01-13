‘Too Much Skin Showing’: Reporter Nischelle Turner Gets Dragged for Her Awards Show Look, Then Flips the Script with a Clapback No One Expected

Entertainment reporter Nischelle Turner is clapping back after she was mercilessly trolled on social media for her look at a recent awards show.

Days after her stunning appearance while interviewing celebrities on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Turner took to social media to chime in on the conversation circulating about her online. Last year, she went for a chic all-black look, but this year she truly made heads turn.

Entertainment reporter Nischelle Turner turns heads at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes, and people have not stopped talking about her since. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

‘Have You Lost Your Mind?’: Michael B. Jordan Was Meant to Be Flattered by Nikki Glaser’s Joke — His Mom Made It Clear the Line Was Crossed

Turner sported an all-white strapless, floor-length Magda Butrym evening gown, paired with a silver choker and matching earrings for the Jan. 11 event.

“For a commentator, she has terrible posture, and I don’t know who is putting women in these dresses with these tiny cups, but they look awful,” wrote one white fashion critic on Threads.

Others piled on. Another white X user said, “Please tell Nischelle Turner to pull her dress up, too much skin showing and it looks BAD not GOOD. Way too skinny.”

It’s a work day for me! Golden Globes Sunday! pic.twitter.com/aEb6ui3Awo — Nischelle Turner (@nischelleturner) January 12, 2026

One Instagram user shared side-by-side pictures of Turner hosting “Entertainment Tonight” and attending the Golden Globes on Sunday, with a lengthy caption, dragging the host and the showbiz program.

“Nischelle Turner, a beautiful woman and correspondent for ET, was completely misrepresented tonight at the red carpet premiere for the Golden Globe awards,” read the post. ” WHO dressed her for this?? This dress is a complete fail. It does NOT flatter her! 1) It’s just ugly 2) She’s slouching to keep it from sliding. 3) It’s just ugly ET, ET. You could’ve chosen something much more flattering for her.”

Other fans noted how thin Turner looked, and how it appeared as though her chest may fall out of her dress, which many said just didn’t fit her body type.

“If she stands up at all her chest will be exposed,” they replied. “It also shows how thin she is…of course, if she were to put on weight, someone would comment that she is getting fat.”

Most social media users agreed that Turner or her team should have found a dress that better complemented her body. Another user who wasn’t sure it was her in both photographs asked, “Are these pictures [of] the same girl?”

In response to one “Karen,” a defender of Turner wrote, “My daddy used to have this old Cadillac. The inside seats were cracked and worn and when you sat on them, they would pinch you. Your face looks identical to the busted leather seats in my daddy’s Cadillac.”

After seeing the backlash over her Golden Globes appearance, the 50-year-old reporter chose to hit back at critics, blasting her look as “ugly” and down-right hideous across other platforms.

“Who knew a dress could make folks this rowdy! I love the conversation about couture!” she wrote on Threads Jan. 11. “Happy day after the Globes y’all!” Turner’s post also featured Getty Images of her at the event, posing directly into the camera.

Her fans replied in the comment section on her Instagram post, and many responses were more positive, and several even earned a “thank you” from the “Entertainment Tonight” show host.

“The dress is Beautiful, but the lady wearing it is absolutely Gorgeous!!” said one fan

Another fan wrote, “The cups are a Magda Butrym signature and I think you pulled it off. You looked stunning. Also? Arms!”

Turner wore a black strapless Oscar de la Renta, floor-length gown at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards last year, and fan thought it was a much better fit, as there was more coverage in the chest area, and the bottom was fuller than her dress this year. One fan said, “This has to be one of my all-time faves!”

Despite the criticism of her Golden Globes look this year, it appears that Turner took the high road and responded to the public trolling with dignity and grace.