‘What a Clown Show’: Jimmy Kimmel Hits Trump with a Savage On-Air Blow, Saying His Cabinet Has the Stability of Cheap Furniture

Late-night television comedian Jimmy Kimmel has reignited his year-long feud with President Donald Trump by ridiculing a recent, bizarre White House Cabinet meeting.

Trump was surrounded by administration officials such as Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the Cabinet Room.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel torches Trump with a brutal roast amid viral clips of Cabinet members praising the president in between his naps. (Photos by Matt Winkelmeyer/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

‘Did He Make Donny Diapers Cry Again?’: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Mysteriously Pulled Off Air Again Days After Blasting Trump and Melania’s Marriage

Clips from the two-hour-long session on Dec. 2 took over social media, mostly due to Trump falling asleep in his chair several times while his subordinates comically fawned over the 79-year-old conservative politician.

Kimmel, who is 21 years younger, used his opening monologue on Tuesday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” After making fun of Trump for his excessive middle-of-the-night rants on Truth Social, which included more than 150 statements, Kimmel aimed at the Republican leader’s most loyal henchmen.

“Trump’s handpicked orange-nosers gathered to pay tribute to Dear Leader and to suckle upon his ample teat,” Kimmel said, garnering laughs from the live audience.

The Emmy Award winner then played footage of Trump repeatedly nodding off during the meeting and constantly ranting about various topics. However, Kimmel’s most toxic comedy venom was saved for the administration officials around the table.

“He’s got quite a team. His team is crushing it. What a Cabinet,” the Brooklyn-born entertainer sarcastically said, before he ran through some of the scandals plaguing Bondi, RFK Jr., Hegseth, and others.

Kimmel also compared Trump’s squad of confidants to an affordable Swedish furniture retailer by joking, “They have better quality cabinets at IKEA. And they were all at the table today. They all showed up to really get in there and make sure the president’s colonoscopy didn’t miss anything.”

Fans of the four-time Academy Awards host joined in on ridiculing Trump and his Cabinet members on the internet. In particular, Kimmel’s YouTube community did not hold back on blasting the insiders running the executive branch.

“It’s a Cabinet full of tools and fools,” read one comment. A second person on the video-sharing platform wrote, “These people are sickening. What a shame for your country.”

Yet another Trump regime critic expressed, “They even look bored listening to their own lies. What a clown show America has become.” Likewise, someone exclaimed, “This whole cabinet is pathetic!”

Over on Facebook, a commenter pointed out, “I can’t believe they all talked at him like he was awake and looked at him, seeing him sleeping, and started talking to the rest of the table instead.”

“Sleepy Con is awake by now, ready for them tweets to start,” added another Facebook user, giving Trump a new nickname based on his heavy-eyed appearance on Tuesday and the numerous accusations of unlawful behavior.

The Kimmel versus Trump insult battle has been raging for years, but the rivalry became a hot-button topic around the world once the president returned to the White House in January for a second term in office.

Just so we’re clear, this is the clip that got Jimmy Kimmel’s show shelved by ABC.



If I’m missing any other clips please let me know.



This is also what Jimmy Kimmel said the day that Charlie Kirk was assassinated:



“Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one… pic.twitter.com/ORSDwSYEut — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 18, 2025

Trump thought he won the war when the ABC network suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” following Kimmel referencing the death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk on his show in September.

Unfortunately for Trump, ABC quickly reversed course less than a week after announcing the suspension. Kimmel was reinstated once his supporters began canceling their Hulu and Disney+ subscriptions in protest.

“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his show was cancelled!” Trump fumed in a Sept. 23-dated Truth Social message. The former reality show star also threatened to sue the network and accused Kimmel of being an arm of the Democratic National Committee.

Trump’s attempts at bully-pulpit intimidation and “Live!” being temporarily taken off the air have not stopped Kimmel from consistently calling out the president and his team. The political and comical squabble will likely have more chapters throughout the Trump presidency.