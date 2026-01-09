‘Excuse Me! Excuse Me, Please!’: Ride Share Passenger Goes Viral for Taking Over the Car of an Uber Driver Going the Wrong Way In Hilarious Clip

A woman who goes by Deeball on social media has a message for anyone who doesn’t like the way their Uber or Lyft driver is driving: Take over the wheel.

The Indiana-based mom soared to internet fame after posting a hilarious video to TikTok. When her ride-share driver allegedly put the pedal to the metal, or as Deeball put it, had been “swerving, going the wrong way,” she took matters into her own hands and commandeered his car.

In the December 8 clip, the shocked man is seen in the passenger seat, with his seatbelt tightly fastened, saying, “Excuse me! Excuse me, please!” As Deeball cruises through traffic, she’s giving the man — and the world — “Yo, I cannot make this sh*t up,” she said into the camera, urging Lyft and Uber to “stop giving these Africans and Haitians jobs when they don’t know how to drive,” a sentence that drew some backlash among viewers in the comments section.

‘Can’t Touch My Salary.’ Michigan Judge Caught on Recording Admitting She’s a ‘New Racist,’ Calling Black People ‘Lazy,’ Will Step Down from the Bench



The ride-share worker tried to interject, saying, “Excuse me,” but Deeball was on a mission and quickly shut him down with a firm, “No.” The unidentified man could not get a word in edgewise as she vented her frustration into the camera: “I’m driving this car because you don’t know how to drive,” she told him. “Look, I’m driving an Uber car! Like what the f*ck is wrong with you?”

Her post has received 236,000 likes and more than 900,000 views. And there is one burning question on everyone’s minds: “How you get him out the driver’s seat?” Deeball never did reveal her secret, so commenters had plenty of fun speculating.

One floated the idea that she “Probably just told his ass to move. Listen to her, she the one in charge, hello!” Another chimed in, “You know, people listen to B.W. She said MOVE and he DID,” followed by, “Facts, please tell me. I need to take notes.”

The top comment, with 18,000 likes, teased, “He thought he found his wife,” but others joked that he “got scared and got out of the way.”

Another wrote: “The fact that the Uber driver got his seat belt on 😭😂😂😂 you fed up 😅”

So many people couldn’t believe her audacity — saying “never seen nothing like this before” and “ain’t no damn way” — that Deeball even hopped into the comments to confirm it was real: “yeah, this is not a skit.”