‘Watched This an Unholy Amount of Times!’: White Bar-Goer Attacks Black Man for Lightly Bumping Him and Quickly Learns the Definition of a Donkey-Kick

One insolent Louisiana bar-goer learned a lesson that will sting in the New Year.

A Black man politely navigating his way through a Louisiana beer garden delivered one of the most memorable FAFO moments in recent history, and security camera footage captured every satisfying second.



A viral video shows a man kicking another man in the back at a Louisiana beer garden. (Photo: TikTok/Quanipov)

The man who goes by “Quanipov” on social media was out for an enjoyable night when he encountered a group of oblivious white men blocking the entrance to a deck seating area at an outdoor bar.

According to footage uploaded to TikTok on December 7, Quani lightly brushed past one of the revelers, giving him a gentle pat on the back as he walked by.

Despite saying “excuse me,” he found himself on the receiving end of a sneaky kick from behind. Quani soon earned his place in the ranks of top viral videos when he donkey-kicked the man in retaliation, sending him flying off the deck, where he landed flat on his back.

♬ original sound – Motivocation @quanipov so i walked into the bar and brushed passed dude, while simultaniously saying "excuse me, bruh bruh" then he follows up w a kick… had to match his energy, but better. This is SPARTA!! #foryoupage

The epic fling back was captioned: “Had to match his energy, but better. This is SPARTA!!” Despite his confidence, events could have gone sideways if he had not obtained the bar’s security footage.

In the comments, Quani said the man’s friends called the authorities, and an ambulance, a fire truck, and police officers soon arrived. After watching the security footage, however, Quani said, “Police literally shook my hand and told me, Have a better night.”

TikTok users cannot get enough of the video. “I have watched this an unholy amount of times!!” wrote one, echoing hundreds of comments, while several others highlighted—and even screen-grabbed—the video’s best parts. “The friend, puzzled a’f, looking for him, and he’s already 3 feet away on the floor, is killing me,” wrote one, followed by: “Funniest part is how you continued your day.”

But some of the most popular comments were tinged with outrage, noting that the other bar-goers were “fine with him kicking, but jumped to the rescue when you Sparta kicked him into the abyss.” Another stated, “They saw what happened and went to help him anyway.”

Haters also showed up in the comments of TikTok, accusing Quani of brushing past the man to hack his smartphone, but he immediately shut them down. In the end, the video serves as a reminder of what could happen when someone so egregiously crosses the line. As one person put it: “Every action has a reaction.”