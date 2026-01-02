‘Well Spotted’: Viewers Say Trump Is Rubbing Off On Melania As They Are Both Caught Struggling to Walk, Then the Zoom-In Moment Explodes Online

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump ushered in 2026 with a lavish New Year’s Eve celebration in Florida. Dressed in formal wear, the married couple made their entrance to a surprising soundtrack that shifted the mood of the room.

Footage of Trump, 79, entering the end-of-year celebration at his Palm Beach residence with Melania, 55, at his side made its way to the internet. The former reality television show star was decked out in a black tuxedo while the ex-model wore a sleeveless silver sequined dress and Christian Louboutin heels.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 31: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a New Year’s Eve event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. The president addressed guests and celebrated the arrival of 2026. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

‘This Clip Says Everything’: Barron Trump Humiliates Melania in Viral Video, With Fans Claiming It’s Payback for How She Treats Trump

As Trump and Melania walked into the party in front of press members assembled at the resort, instrumentalists played Italian composer Gioachino Rossini’s “William Tell Overture,” the classical song that has become best known as the theme of the “Lone Ranger” television and film franchise.

The music selection was perplexing for many viewers, but some observers were more fixated on what the pair wore that night. In particular, Melania’s gown garnered reactions on social media.

“So, first ladies are allowed to be sleeveless? I distinctly remember people saying that it wasn’t classy,” one Threads user questioned about the garment worn by the naturalized American citizen.

A second person on the social networking app jokingly asked, “Why is she wrapped in foil???” Melania’s outfit was also compared to a foil-covered popcorn brand, with another poster writing, “Jiffy Pop made that dress?”

“If Michelle had worn this, Google images would’ve been flooded with cartoons of a monkey swinging on a disco ball within the hour. (I’ll never forget how y’all did her),” complained a supporter of former first lady Michelle Obama.

Additionally, a Trump critic zeroed in on the MAGA leader’s awkward way he stepped in front of the cameras alongside his spouse, writing, “It looks like he’s dragging his right leg, and had to quickly adjust his walk when he realizes that the cameras are on.” Someone else said, “Well Spotted.”

“What’s up with his short pant legs?” another X user wondered about Trump’s trousers. Plus, one individual was sarcastically worried that Melania’s high heels were causing her struggle and pain, tweeting, “Her poor feet!” Meanwhile, another person zoomed in on Melania’s back and pointed out a bulge, asking, “What’s the rectangular bulge on the back of Smellania’s [Melania’s] dress?”

While Trump and Melania were the center of attention on Wednesday night, Mar-a-lago was also filled with special guests like former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump’s three sons — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Barron Trump — were in attendance as well. Members of the administration, such as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller, were seen partying at the location.

Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, shared a video of Grammy-nominated rapper Vanilla Ice performing his hit 1990 single “Ice Ice Baby” for the attendees. Ice, 58, hit the stage with a dancer dressed in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume.

Trump and company dancing the night away in Mar-a-Lago to ’90s-era recording artists was met with exuberant feedback from the MAGA faithful. However, critics of the Republican politician balked at him for hosting lavish gatherings amid rising concerns about affordability for the average American.