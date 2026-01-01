‘Beyond Embarrassing’: Trump Fumbles a Simple Question, Then Blames the Reporter — Until a World Leader Calls Him Out

A befuddled President Donald Trump appeared dazed and confused during a joint press conference with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, forcing a reporter to repeatedly ask a basic question that Trump did not seem to understand, before mixing up the name of the President of Israel with the President of Turkey.

During the press conference on Monday, Dec. 29, at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida estate, a reporter asked the President about the status of a pardon he requested for Netanyahu.

U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Netanyahu is facing corruption charges in three different cases dating back to 2019, including bribery, fraud and breach of trust allegations.

In October, during a trip to Israel, Trump asked Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Netanyahu. He reupped the request in a formal letter he sent Herzog in November, according to The Guardian.

The President told reporters Monday that a pardon for Netanyahu is “on its way,” according to The Hill, before meeting with Netanyahu later in the day.

During the pair’s press conference following their meeting, a reporter tried to clarify the status of a potential Netanyahu pardon.

“Herzog’s office told us that you have not talked after the official request of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s pardon. Can you clarify to us did you talk about it?” the reporter asked.

Trump appeared befuddled, “Which request are you talking about?”

“With President Herzog. Israeli President Herzog,” the reporter explained. “Did you talk with him directly?’

“President Erdogan?” a perplexed Trump mumbled

“Herzog. Herzog. The Israeli president,” the reporter again tried to clarify.

Then, Trump, trying to recover, blamed the reporter for his confusion.

“Oh, I see. You’re talking about a pardon. You’ve got to say that,” Trump said in trying to cover his befuddlement.

The exchange sent social media into a spiral.

“Narrator: Trump has lost ALL of his marbles. Send out the search party!” a Threads user hilariously stated.

“Beyond embarrassing – even Netanyahu is chuckling at Trump’s incompetence,” another user remarked.

This social media user posted six laughing emojis and commented, “The man is lost.”

Another noted what many believe is the real truth, “I’m sure he has no idea who Herzog is. He’s an embarrassment.”

Meantime, Herzog responded, issuing a statement contradicting Trump’s original claim earlier Monday that he “spoke to [Herzog] and he tells me it’s on its way. You can’t do better than that, right?” according to The Guardian.

Herzog’s office on Monday, Dec. 29, said that since receiving the letter in November, the Israeli president has not talked with Trump.

Netanyahu has denied all the charges against him.