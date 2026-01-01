‘Aren’t Welcome’: White Arkansas Pastor Says He Doesn’t Know Whether Black People Can Be Saved and Go to Heaven

The chief of the Ku Klux Klan, who proclaims to be a Christian pastor, stated that he doesn’t know whether Black people can be saved and go to heaven, according to the Biblical principles he espouses.

“In spite of what people say, the Bible doesn’t address Black people hardly at all,” KKK leader and Arkansas-based pastor Thomas Robb told journalist Joshua White in a September interview.

Ku Klux Klan National Leader Thomas Robb (Photo: Threads/Josh White)

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Robb took over the KKK in 1989 and has sought to overhaul the white supremacist group’s image and brand, labeling himself “National Director” rather than “Grand Wizard,” and calling the organization “The Knights Party.”

In a series of clips White shared on social media from his sit-down interview with Robb, the KKK head shared that the foundation for his white supremacist ideology is directly connected to Biblical history.

“American history doesn’t begin in 1776. It doesn’t begin in 1620 or 1607 with Jamestown or the 1620 pilgrims. American history begins long before that. It goes way back, we view it, way back to when God called Abraham out of the era of Chaldeans and said I want to make with you a covenant,” Robb explained.

Despite the fact that the chosen people in the Old Testament were Israelites, as well as Jesus Christ, Robb believes that the new covenant God made through Christ was intended for white people, adding that Christ’s arms aren’t “wide.” He believes Black people can be “redeemed,” but not saved.

Robb, who leads Thomas Robb Ministries, also said not everybody is welcome to his church.

“There are a certain element of people that just aren’t welcome,” Robb said.

He said he believes the “benefits of Christianity is applicable to everybody,” but “that doesn’t make them a part of the covenant. That doesn’t make them marriage partners for my family.”

When asked what he would want for Black men in America, he called them “gang bangers,” and said that the “best thing for them would be to understand the rule of law.”

On the other hand, when asked what he would want for straight white men of America, he said, “Love your God. Love your people.”

White’s clips of Robb received thousands of reactions and comments on Instagram and Threads.

“This is so gross! How did you sit so calmly through this? Just wow! Being Black in AmeriKKKa,” one viewer said.

Some people questioned why the journalist amplified Robb’s views.

White answered: “It shocked me how many people think the Klan died out decades ago. They’re still alive, well organized, and heavily funded. They’re not ghosts of the 1960s. They’re a very real hate group in 2025.”