‘How Tf Is This Legal?’: Trump PAC Threatens His Own Supporters with ‘Punishment’ If They Don’t Send Money Fast Enough

President Donald Trump escalated his fundraising rhetoric this week by warning his own supporters that they would be punished if they failed to send him money fast enough, a move that critics say blurs the line between political appeals and outright scam tactics as the president stares down a difficult midterm landscape.

In a fundraising email circulated Monday, Trump told supporters that Democrats would seize their so-called “tariff rebate checks” and hand the money to undocumented immigrants unless donors responded within an hour. “Troubles are BOILING OVER,” the message declared. “Dems want to send your check to illegals if you don’t respond in the next hour!”

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the McDonald’s Impact Summit at the Westin DC Downtown on November 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The email framed an immediate donation as the only way to stop catastrophe. “Only a massive and immediate response will do,” it continued. “I need YOU to help me hit my end-of-year fundraising goal by midnight tomorrow or EVERYTHING we’ve worked so hard to accomplish could go BYE BYE.”

The language closely mirrors the mechanics of common financial scams: urgency, fear, and the promise of money that will vanish unless the recipient acts immediately. Cybersecurity experts have long warned consumers that such pressure is a hallmark of fraud, a point echoed by critics reacting to Trump’s message.

“First rule of cybersecurity training is if the person uses an extreme sense of urgency it’s a major red flag that they are a scammer,” one commenter wrote on Threads.

“It’s amazing how hard it is to kill evil,” another critic added.

‘Beyond Embarrassing’: Trump Fumbles a Simple Question, Then Blames the Reporter — Until a World Leader Calls Him Out

Trump’s email landed amid widespread confusion he helped create earlier this month, when he floated the idea of sending checks to Americans to offset the cost of his “Liberation Day” tariffs. The suggestion resembled the pandemic-era stimulus payments he authorized during his first term, and scammers quickly seized on it. The Better Business Bureau flagged calls promising unclaimed tariff rebate checks worth more than $5,000, targeting people already unsure whether such a program even existed.

Rather than backing away from the confusion, Trump’s fundraising operation leaned into it. A similar email earlier this month urged recipients to “confirm” their names to receive the checks and claimed to be “the only tariff rebate email authorized by President Trump.”

The fine print noted it was paid for by Never Surrender, Inc., a rebranded super PAC tied to Trump’s 2024 campaign, and that it was not official government communication.

To critics, the resemblance to classic con schemes was impossible to ignore.

“How tf is this legal?” one person asked on Threads.

Another replied, “Been asking that about the president. But Trump has shown that the law is meaningless.”

Progressive commentator Brian Tyler Cohen amplified concerns on Facebook, warning that the rhetoric could leave supporters vulnerable to real financial fraud.

Economists have repeatedly said the premise behind Trump’s claims makes little sense. Tariffs are taxes paid by importers that often get passed on to consumers, not a pot of surplus cash that can be redistributed later. Even so, Trump has variously claimed his trade policies have generated “millions” or “billions,” figures that shift from one appearance to the next.

Online reactions to the email were blistering and personal. “Donald Trump counts on his supporters being the dumbest people on the planet,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “I always pointed this out to MAGA morons: ‘Why would a billionaire need his base to constantly donate?’”

A different user observed, “Well, in all fairness, they haven’t proved him wrong….”

The episode comes as Trump faces mounting pressure heading into the 2026 midterms. Once the holiday lull passes, Congress will again confront familiar flashpoints: government spending fights, rising health care costs, and the constant threat of a shutdown. Those battles will unfold as the Supreme Court weighs challenges that could undermine tariffs central to Trump’s economic agenda, which the administration claims could raise more than $3.3 trillion over the next decade.

At the same time, the Justice Department’s slow release of records tied to investigations of Jeffrey Epstein continues to intrude on the political conversation, threatening to overshadow Trump’s messaging. With Congress narrowly divided, even routine legislation has become difficult. Lawmakers approved just 61 laws in 2025, a stark contrast to the hundreds typically passed in a two-year session.

Republicans hold slim majorities — 53–47 in the Senate and 220–213 in the House — and those margins are set to tighten. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaving the House in early January, and special elections in Texas and New Jersey could further reshuffle the numbers. Midterms loom in November, when the president’s party historically loses ground.

Trump isn’t running, but the midterms will serve as a referendum on his agenda.

A Democratic takeover of the House would restore subpoena power to the opposition and reopen the door to investigations that once led to two impeachments. Trump has already urged potential Senate and gubernatorial candidates to stay put, wary of primary battles that could weaken Republican control.

His sense of urgency spiked after November’s state and local elections, when Democrats swept key races and exit polls showed voters punishing Republicans over the cost of living.

Current polling reflects a precarious position for the incumbent. A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in mid-December placed the president’s approval rating at 39 percent.