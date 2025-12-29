‘White Man Reparations Just Dropped’: Trump Administration Claims White People Are the True Victims of Job Discrimination and Should be Compensated 

Despite recent studies confirming that discrimination in the workplace against Black people continues to exist and the introduction of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 1964 as part of the Civil Rights Act, the Trump administration is now claiming that white people are the true victims of job discrimination.

“Are you a white male who has experienced discrimination at work based on your race and sex?” asked Andrea R. Lucas, the Trump-appointed attorney who chairs the EEOC, in a video posted on the social platform X.

“You may have a claim to recover money under civil rights laws.”

Andrea R. Lucas, the Trump-appointed attorney who chairs the EEOC, posted a video vowing to end racial discrimination against white people in the workforce. (Photo: x.com/andrealucasEEOC and Wikimedia Commons)

In other words, “white man reparations just dropped,” according to one commenter on the video who goes by @coinism.

A Black man who goes by @OldHeadHST said in reference to white men, “you all went from action heroes to complaint forms. I’ll never take you dudes seriously again.”

The video was posted to X on Wednesday, Dec. 17, and has been viewed 4.9 million times as of this writing, with many white commenters celebrating the video, claiming they have been victims of workplace discrimination due to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

“The regime of anti-white persecution is ending,” said one commenter who goes by @FinalTelegraph and whose bio reads, “The world is in peril as a result of information warfare against Western Civilization.”

"DEI was never about fairness; it was a systemic purge of competence based on race. Lucas is correctly weaponizing the civil rights apparatus to dismantle this institutionalized racism."





Are you a white male who has experienced discrimination at work based on your race or sex? You may have a claim to recover money under federal civil rights laws. Contact the @USEEOC as soon as possible. The EEOC is committed to identifying, attacking, and eliminating ALL race Show more



But multiple studies indicate it is Black people who are the real victims of systemic racism within the criminal justice system, the health care industry and the employment sector.

For starters, the unemployment rate for Black people continues to remain twice as high as that of white people, as it has been for several decades.

Earlier this month, the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank working to counter rising inequality and a widening racial wage gap, released a study that shows nothing much has changed since 1972, when the government began tracking the disparity. In fact, it may be getting worse.

“The available data suggest that Black workers’ employment prospects have deteriorated over the year, signaling early signs of a potential economic downturn,” the study states.

“The national Black-white unemployment ratio for 2025 Q3 remained relatively unchanged, at 1.9-to-1, slightly up from 1.8-to-1 in the second quarter.”

A 2010 study by the National Library of Medicine where researchers recruited a group of white, Black and Hispanic workers with equal skills and equivalent résumés who applied for low-wage jobs in New York City showed that white applicants were twice as likely to receive a call back from a potential employer compared to Black people.

“Our results show that black applicants were half as likely as equally qualified whites to receive a callback or job offer,” the study states.

“In fact, Black and Latino applicants with clean backgrounds fared no better than white applicants just released from prison.”

“These results point to the subtle yet systematic forms of discrimination that continue to shape employment opportunities for low-wage workers.”

‘It’s Going to Fail’

Another study in 2024 by the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Chicago filled out 83,000 fake job applications for 11,000 entry-level positions at a variety of Fortune 500 companies, determining that applicants with white-sounding names are between nine to 24 percent more likely to receive a call back from an employer compared against applicants with Black-sounding names.

That systemic bias that has existed for decades is what led to the creation of DEI initiatives because it was never about merit but about hiring white people over Black people despite having equal qualifications.

“Under what sun is incompetence the goal of any business, corporation, or industry?” a commenter who goes by @MsJoven responded to @FinalTelegraph’s comment claiming there is an “anti-white persecution.”

“White people/men have never been discriminated against. DEI opened up opportunities/widened access for non-White/female applicants. Only thing that DECREASED: default priority given to White (men).”

But now that the Trump administration is claiming that white people are the true victims of employment discrimination, the EEOC chair said it is taking measures to expedite complaints from white people.

“EEOC currently is working on a major project improving our intake process, to decrease wait times for interviews,” Lucas wrote in a comment on her thread on X.

“Also, if you go to your local EEOC office, you typically can be interviewed same-day.”

One white commenter who goes by @OldeWorldOrder claimed without evidence that “an entire generation of genius was wiped out” through DEI initiatives.

“Who knows where we would be, if not for these discriminatory policies?”

One Black man who goes by @jasonterry2024 commented on the video that “Black men have been the most discriminated against in the workforce” and even asked Grok, the generative AI chatbot on X, which has been accused of racial bias against Black people in the past, to confirm his statement.

Grok responded by referring to a study by the Pew Research Center, stating, “Black Americans report the highest rates of racial bias (56-59% in hiring), with Black men and women both heavily affected.”

A white employment attorney named Jason Rittereiser, who goes by @jrittereiser, referred to Lucas as an “ambulance chaser” in trying to get white people to sue their employers instead of sticking to the EEOC’s original mission in ensuring equality for Black people.

“Nothing quite like the federal government soliciting white males to bring discrimination claims against private employers,” he commented.

“@andrealucasEEOC – your ambulance-chaser-vibes ad aside, I’d encourage your office to focus on its founding under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”

Another Black man who goes by @AngryNBlack predicted the EEOC’s latest initiative will not only fail but it will reveal truths that will embarrass the Trump administration.

“And just like everything else in this administration, it’s going to fail,” he said.

“The data will be FOIA’d and we’ll get too see the massive number of white men who were/are lesser qualified than their competitors. Corporations are going to be frightened when they have to turn over data.”