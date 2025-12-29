‘Want Him Locked Up’: Black Amazon Driver Furious After White Man Who Shot at Her While Delivering Set Free and Mocks Her with Racist Posts

Hoping to make a few extra dollars before Christmas, Tashika Trimble was delivering packages for Amazon with her 16-year-old son in her car when the GPS directed her to the wrong address in North Carolina – a common occurrence that takes place daily across the United States.

But the Black woman pulled into the driveway of Sidney Dillon Pittman, a 23-year-old white man with a history of violence who ran onto the street and fired a single shotgun blast at her car as they were driving away on Dec. 14 in Rockingham.

Tashika Trimble (left, braids) and her son (young man in hoodie to her right) were shot at by Sidney Pittman (right photos) while delivering Amazon packages after mistakenly pulling into his driveway. It was at least Pittman’s second arrest this year on gun charges. (Photos: facebook.com/eric.mcintosh.752861 and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office)

The shotgun blast struck the trunk and taillight of the 2023 Dodge Charger, but did not strike Trimble or her son, although it could have easily killed them, considering they were inside the car.

But Dillon was arrested the following day on a single charge of discharging a weapon into occupied property, a Class D felony, along with a single misdemeanor charge of injury to personal property.

You’re Being Nasty!’: Pregnant Pastor Lost Her Baby After Racist Circle K Employee Attacked Her On Video Over Rewards Points, Lawsuit Says

He was released three days later, then he took to social media to mock the shooting, according to attorney John Barnett III, who is calling for prosecutors to upgrade the charges to attempted murder. He said he will also ask the FBI to charge him with federal hate crime charges.

“I shot someone that’s coal colored,” Pittman wrote, followed by a laughing emoji, according to Barnett III, who was speaking at a press conference on Dec. 22 in front of the old courthouse in Rockingham.

“He went out on the road and aimed at two Black people and shot at the back of the car,” he said. “What if that bullet would have hit them?”

“We ask for attempted murder,” Pittman continued. “I can’t shoot at no white lady’s car in Richmond County and I not be in jail.”

“An hour after he got out of jail, he’s making mockery and laughing. He shot a ‘coal colored’ is what he says. So, I’m encouraging Richmond County to do the right thing,” the attorney added.

Last year, another white man shot another Black man through his front door after the Black man knocked to share a religious prayer.

‘I Want Him Locked Up’

The incident took place at around 9:30 p.m. as Trimble and her son were working as seasonal workers for Amazon.

“The GPS directed me to an address and we turned in the driveway,” Trimble said during the press conference, adding that she could see a man with a ponytail and a woman inside the house, who then stepped out into the doorway.

Trimble said she was going to step out of the car to speak with them, but her son warned her against it, telling her, “Look how they’re looking at you. Don’t get out.”

Instead, her son asked from the car if they were at the right address, but the man and woman did not respond; instead looked at each other, then back at Trimble and her son, then back behind them, which was when her son told his mother to leave to find the right address by looking at the mailboxes.

They found the right address a few houses down the street and were on their way to do another delivery when Pittman ran onto the street with his shotgun and opened fire, striking the rear of the vehicle.

“We hear a shot, I hear little pricks hitting the car,” Trimble said. “I didn’t know where it was coming from so, of course, I grabbed my gun.”

“I looked left to right and my son was like, ‘Mama, no, just go,’ so I left.”

Pittman was arrested the following day and jailed for three days before he was released on Dec. 18 on a $200,000 bond, according to court records, meaning he probably paid $10,000 to a bondsman, Barnett said. He is due back in court on January 8 at 9:25 a.m.

“Y’all that dude said my son and I look suspicious because he never seen us before and was thinking we was trying to steal cars lmao but let me remind y’all I drive a 2023 Dodge Challenger,” Trimble said in a comment on one of her Facebook posts.

Barnett said he is organizing a protest for Jan. 3 and is encouraging citizens to fill the courtroom during the next hearing.

But Trimble said she is fearful, considering Pittman lives less than a mile away from her.

“I’m fearful,” she said. “I don’t want to see him, I don’t know his whereabouts at night. I don’t know if he’s going to ride by my house.”

“I want him locked up.”

Previous Gun Charges

Pittman, 23, was arrested earlier this year on charges of assault by pointing a gun and cyberstalking a woman he evidently had a relationship with, because she also filed a restraining order against him in 2024. But both those cases were dismissed, perhaps because the victim declined to pursue charges.

One of the conditions for his release prior to the assault and cyberstalking charges being dismissed is that he have no access to weapons, but that likely no longer applies since the charges were dismissed, allowing him to maintain possession of the Mossberg 500A 12-gauge shotgun he used to shoot at Trimble and her son.

But on Sept. 21, the victim from the previous cases posted the following on Facebook.

Sydney Dillon Pittman stop stalking me. Stop messaging ppl off of my profile and stop making fake profiles. U know u not supposed to be doing this dumb sh_t. U got time to stalk and Harass me and make everyone else believe you on shit that u and your family knows good and damn well ain’t true. Not to mention why you keep riding by at all times of the day ?

Is it bc u scared you gonna be put on blast? U dont want the ppl to know the real story? But that’s ok. Play stupid games you win stupid prizes. Maybe I need to start posting screenshots and pictures since u wanna make me out to be the bad person and since no one else wants to listen… let’s let the ppl decide what is True and what is false. Keep on… I got plenty of pictures and messages and proof that will make u look like a idiot. Think I’m bluffing? Try me

Trimble has also taken to Facebook to express her outrage over Pittman.

“Lord I thanks you so much … This white man shot my car up yall with me and my son in the car.. I have no idea why,” she wrote less than two hours after the shooting.

“I thanks the Sheriff department for doing a great job in arresting him and he will be charged… plz keep us in prayer I’m so hurt right now.”

But four days later on Dec. 18, she revealed she was not satisfied with the charges against him.

“Sidney Dillion Pittman, rest assured you will be charged appropriately; I will persist until the correct charges are applied. Share share share!!” she wrote.

And Barnett also said he will not stop fighting for attempted murder charges against Pittman, which is considered a Class B2 felony in North Carolina, compared to Class D for the current charge of discharging a weapon into occupied property. The former carries a sentence of seven to 32 years in prison, while the latter carries a sentence of three to 13 years.

“This mother and this son could have been shot and killed and …we could be at a funeral,” Barnett said. “So we want attempted murder.”

When asked by a reporter at the press conference how she would react if Pittman apologized to her, she did not mince her words.

“I’d tell him he could stick that up his ass … I don’t want it. He can keep it.”

Watch the press conference below.