‘The Humiliation’: Black Podcaster Finds Out The Hard Way How Bigoted TPUSA Really Is After He’s Blocked From Entering Event In Cringe Video

The tables turned on popular podcaster Myron Gaines, and he learned the hard way that his hateful, racist and spiteful rhetoric doesn’t translate when he tried to enter the ultra-conservative Turning Point (TP) USA’s annual AmericaFest.

Video shows security officials blocking Gaines, the co-host of the popular “Fresh & Fit” podcast, from entering the event.

“Fresh & Fit” Podcaster Myron Gaines rejected from entering event. (Credit: Reddit @jtodasuk77)

Gaines’ podcast has 1.57 million subscribers on YouTube and claims to “provide the truth to men on females, finances, and fitness,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which designated it a “hate group.”

In a video posted on TikTok and reshared to TikTok Saturday, Dec. 20, Gaines, dressed in a pair of black jeans and a black “Fit & Fresh” t-shirt is seen waiting just outside the entrance to AmericaFest while security lingers around him. At one point he even gets on his phone, possibly trying to find a way inside.

The person narrating the video says Turning Point, now run by the widow of co-founder and right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk, is not allowing Muslims inside the venue.

Gaines, whose real name is Amrou Fudl, regularly lectures listeners on the superiority of men over women and their right to “dominate” women. He even wrote a book titled “Why Women Deserve Less,” which caters to the rise of hatefulness against women by the modern male incel culture.

Incels as described by the Anti-Defamation League are “heterosexual men who blame women and society for their lack of romantic success.”

Critics say, unfortunately for Gaines, he got a firsthand taste of Republican racism as TPUSA refused to let him in.

There weren’t very many social media users who felt sorry for him either.

“You can be the most racist, bigoted, conservative black/brown person you want to be. Live out your biggest racist dreams but at the end of the day, they’ll still view you the same way as they view every other black/person. Tokens get spent Myron,” a Reddit user posted.

“Do y’all think the humiliation will make him see the error of his ways?….lol,” another chimed in.

“His delusion is wild… he really thought they’d pick him? Wild,” another poster stated.

Not only is Gaines a racist misogynist, the Southern Poverty Law Center says over the past couple years, the Black podcaster has been amplifying anti-Semitic sentiments and aligning himself with white nationalists.

He, his co-host, and their podcast guests have denied the Holocaust, groveled over Hitler, and supported conspiracy theories “about Jewish power and greed.” White nationalist podcaster Nick Fuentes and other guests were filmed giving the Nazi salute on the set of “Fresh & Fit.”

Gaines, jokingly, has even said he taught his dog the Nazi salute.