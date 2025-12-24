‘You Hit the Wrong Guy’: Black Man Randomly Attacked Standing in Lobby at Work Turns the Table on the Assailant In Viral Video

A random beatdown was not in the cards for one Black man, who turned the tables on his attacker. A wild video posted to X on Dec. 22 captures the moment the intended victim overpowered an armed white aggressor and then pummeled him on the floor of an office building lobby.

A brief caption posted with the clip provided more context. “Man was reportedly attacked at work in the lobby out of nowhere,” it read in part.

A video still captures the moment a man punches a worker and when he is taken down. (Photos: X/@Raindropsmedia1)

The Black man in the video, who goes by Mula DaGreat on social media, added, “I don’t know why this Old Man tried me…. Stay on point and pay attention to your surroundings.”

The clip shows a white man briefly talking with Mula before suddenly punching him in the head while Mula was distracted, looking at his phone. After taking the blow, Mula quickly overpowered the man, pushing him into a corner of the lobby and landing several punches before the man fell to the floor.

In a terrifying twist, the white man was carrying what appeared to be a hatchet or small axe, which he pulled from his back pocket during the fight, but Mula was lucky enough to wrench it away from him before he could use it.

As Mula held him in a headlock on the floor, another Black man wandered into the lobby and joined in to help restrain the attacker. Mula then landed several more punches before releasing him and walking away, despite being sucker punched and threatened with a deadly weapon. By the end of the video, the befuddled attacker was on all fours and then pulled himself up and staggered out of the building’s front doors.

People cannot get enough of the video, which many are touting as a masterclass in FAFO, and it has 700,000 views and counting. “From victim to final boss real quick,” one wrote in the comments.

Another chimed in, “That’s insane! Dude turned the tables quick—straight up pinned the guy like a boss. Self-defense win.”

It’s unclear if an arrest has been made or if the police were even notified.