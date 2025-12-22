‘What She Did to Him’: Trump Rants About a ‘Nasty’ Woman During Speech, Admits He Wanted to Drop the ‘B’ Word Before His Wife Stepped In

Donald Trump has a long history of revisiting grudges most people would have moved past, and with a single remark, he managed to revive not only an old rivalry but a familiar pattern that now feels more revealing of him than of his targets.

In an unprovoked moment, the president claimed he was the first president to “put America first,” then lobbed insults at women who have challenged him publicly, escalating from “nasty” to cruder slurs, including references to a female dog.

Melania Trump’s husband President Donald Trump humiliated his wife once again in front of a crowd. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

‘Monica Ring a Bell?’: Donald Trump Jr. and Chelsea Clinton’s Online Clash Heats Up as Their Parents’ Notorious Scandals Get Thrown Back Into the Mix

On Friday, Dec. 19, during a stop in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Trump drifted away from promoting his so-called “Affordability Tour,” and veered into personal jabs at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — sneeringly rechristened “Marjorie Traitor Brown” — and Rep. Ilhan Omar.

From there, he pivoted to his former opponent, Hillary Clinton, claiming he had fun “beating” her in the 2016 election.

“No, Hillary is smart,” Trump is heard admitting to the crowd, after a rant about how Clinton has a higher IQ than former Vice President Kamala Harris.

However, he continued, “She’s nasty. Ohh, I wouldn’t want to go home to her—she was nasty. Remember, she was a nasty person. I was going to use the B word, and I said ‘no.’ My wife would not be happy.”

“My wife always says, ‘Please, please don’t use foul language,’” he said.

The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, and the reaction quickly flipped the script.

Others widened the lens. “Wowww This Is Really The Potus Smh,” one comment read, while another dismissed the tone altogether: “Childish old man!”

Commenters weren’t focused on Clinton’s personality so much as Trump’s fixation, suggesting he should be worried about his own home.

“His wife doesn’t even live with him,” one person wrote.

Another zeroed in on the irony Trump may not have anticipated: “Yet he goes home to what? Melania lives in New York.”

A fifth echoed that skepticism, adding, “He’s lying ‘his wife’ doesn’t even talk to him.”

“I don’t know what she did to him but he’s hated her for years.”

The moment was neatly summed up by a final observation that gained traction: “9 years later and Hillary is still on his mind.”

Trump’s attempts to belittle Clinton now tend to boomerang. For many watching, his insult felt less like a fresh observation and more like a recycled grievance from a political fight long settled at the ballot box.

Trump’s comments about Hillary didn’t stand alone. They were part of a broader habit of pulling the Clintons back into unrelated moments, particularly Bill Clinton.

In recent remarks, Trump pivoted to Bill while addressing other issues, reviving old claims and his assertion that the former president had traveled with Jeffrey Epstein numerous times. Even while insisting he didn’t want to bring Hillary’s husband into the conversation, Trump did exactly that — naming Bill, repeating the allegation, and positioning the reference as proof that scrutiny should fall elsewhere.

Rather than advancing anything new, Trump appeared to be using Bill Clinton as a familiar deflection tool, redirecting attention by reopening an old accusation.

Meanwhile, Clinton’s public image has evolved in ways Trump’s language doesn’t quite reach.

While she remains polarizing, many young people now view her as a durable political figure who absorbed years of jabs about her personal and professional life and kept pushing. Her Tony Award-winning show, “Suffs” — Clinton was a producer of the musical — might have added to that, and perhaps even the fact that she looks like Sabrina Carpenter might be a help.

Still, while she is no longer in public office, she pops in to remind people that Trump is not doing his job.

Politico noted in May, the former secretary of state criticized Trump’s leadership style, focusing on judgment and decision-making rather than personal digs.

“The Trump approach is dumb power,” Clinton wrote. “Instead of a strong America using all our strengths to lead the world and confront our adversaries, Mr. Trump’s America will be increasingly blind and blundering, feeble and friendless.”

In the end, Trump never seems able to break. Time and again, he circles back to women who have challenged him publicly, revisiting old rivalries and reviving language that adds nothing to the conversation except heat. He often says things no one wanted to hear, about people who no longer occupy his political lane, as if their refusal to back down still demands a response. Years later, it feels less like a strategy and more like one of his bizarre obsessions.