‘He Doing a Lot of Stuttering and Lying’: Chris Tucker Thought His Epstein Connection Was Settled — Then the Photos Came Back

Chris Tucker is one of the few celebrities who has relationships with almost everyone in Hollywood and beyond, but some are surprised at his ties to a controversial figure.

The comedian and actor, best known for his lead role in the “Rush Hour” trilogy became part of a growing discourse after the first Epstein files were released this weekend by the U.S. Department of Justice, putting several familiar names back into public view.

Newly released images of Chris Tucker’s past with former president Bill Clinton come under scrutiny years after his shaky explanation. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

While entertainers and political figures appeared throughout the document dump, one moment drew particular scrutiny: a photo showing Tucker at an airport alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and longtime associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for her role in a scandal involving underage girls.

Days after the files were released, a clip of Tucker addressing the matter began circulating on Instagram, adding fresh attention to his past comments.

The footage comes from a 2021 virtual appearance on “The Levert Opinion” with Eddie Levert and his daughter, Ryan Levert, when Eddie asked Tucker directly, “You knew Jeffrey Epstein, didn’t you?”

Tucker did not deny it—but his long pauses and a visible hesitation that immediately stood out to viewers.

“Yeah. I—I did. I did,” he says, laughing lightly as he gathers his thoughts. “I, you know, we flew Bill Clinton and a lot of different—uh—well, that was a humanitarian trip to Africa.”

As he continues, Tucker frames the encounter as situational rather than intentional.

“And I met him on that trip because it was his plane,” he explains. “I didn’t know whose plane we was getting on, but it was a whole bunch of dignitary people with a delegation.”

Tucker then distances himself from any deeper familiarity.

“And yeah, I met him,” he says, before adding, “And, you know, you don’t know people—what they do in their private lives. So yeah.”

Eddie follows up, pointing out that the aircraft was private and referencing its well-known nickname: Lolitta Express. Tucker confirms he was on the “private plane.” When asked directly whether he ever went to an island associated with the financier, his tone shifts.

“No. No, no, no, no. I don’t know where that thang at,” Tucker insisted, while laughing. “Aye, we was going to Africa to save lives.”

Tucker was also seen in other photos with Bill Clinton and Michael Jackson. Once the interview clip of his explanation made its way onto Threads, fans of the acting legend weren’t buying it, questioning his hesitation and the company he appeared to keep.

“He doing a lot of stuttering,” one person wrote, focusing less on the explanation and more on how uneasy it sounded.

Another didn’t hold back: “Damn ….he’s lying.”

A third took a more measured stance, saying, “Imma keep my eyes on you brother.”

Others questioned the logistics Tucker described. “You get on a plane and don’t know who the plane belongs to?” one commenter asked.

Comedian Katt Williams told the world nearly two years ago that Tucker was connected to the scandal.

On “Club Shay Shay” in January 2024, while sharing about the fourth installment of the “Friday” franchise they are both a part of, Williams said, “The Chris Tucker that we got now is ‘Epstein Island’ Chris Tucker, not Smokey.”

Not everyone was convinced the skepticism was warranted.

Katt Williams alleges that Chris Tucker is on the Epstein list while discussing if he would do another “Friday” movie.



Katt Williams alleges that Chris Tucker is on the Epstein list while discussing if he would do another "Friday" movie.

“Don’t yall fall for the okie doke thinking Chris Tucker part of the ring. Notice who was left visible while everyone else is redacted,” one user wrote.

Another added context, reminding people this wasn’t the first time Tucker had talked about the trip.

“I could’ve sworn he already explained this at his comedy show years ago about how he took a trip to Africa and years later a lotta people seemingly don’t remember that since now he gotta explain this again,” they said.

That reference points back to Tucker’s 2015 Netflix stand-up special, where he previously joked about the same Africa trip the financier once described in his own words to New York Magazine.

The article mentions that the “Money Talks” star was part of a 2002 journey aboard a customized Boeing 727 alongside Clinton, Epstein, and actor Kevin Spacey.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Chris Tucker went to Africa with Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton and Kevin Spacey by flying on Epstein’s jet on September 2, 2002 Epstein was also accused of recruiting a sex slave on this trip.



Chris spoke about this trip during Netflix special 2015 "Chris…

In that routine, Tucker described long flights, official stops, and Clinton repeatedly asking him to perform impressions, framing the experience as surreal and exhausting rather than calculated. At the time, it played as a celebrity travel story.

Tucker continues to insist that his brief connection to Epstein came through a humanitarian trip, not personal ties. But online, that distinction hasn’t mattered.