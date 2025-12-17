‘She’s Going Back to Jail’: Unhinged Texas Woman’s Mall Meltdown Goes Viral, but the Reason She Snapped Stuns Viewers Even More

A woman in Texas was arrested after she drunkenly blasted her horn in a shopping mall parking lot and resisted police, allegedly all because a male store employee refused her kisses.

When the police arrived, she attempted to drive away during questioning before officers blocked her and pulled her out of her vehicle.

A Texas woman was caught on video causing a disturbance outside a Texas shopping mall. (Photo: TikTok/camriemonique)

Part of the midday meltdown was recorded on video by CamrieMo, who said she works with the man that Mary Renfro Shelton was smitten with. Shelton was ultimately arrested and faces multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, possessing an open alcohol container, assault on a public servant, and obstruction/retaliation.

In a TikTok video posted on Nov. 11, CamrieMo warned the woman not to return to the shop, or she would be arrested for trespassing. Instead, she lay on the horn and drowned her out with obnoxious honking, before making a beeline back to the shop, all the while hurling expletives.

In a follow-up video, CamrieMo filled in the details. “Not one day, not two days, but three days she came to my store,” she explained, saying the woman kissed one of her co-workers on the neck. “After he denied that, she went batsh*t crazy, threw her phones on the counter, and refused anything that anybody could do to help her.”

She added, “Mind you, she drove there in that state. This is what’s driving down the road, cutting you off and making a left from 3 lanes on the right.”

The video cuts to the ending, where Shelton is getting handcuffed by three officers, while she’s screaming “No!” and ‘God almighty!” But CamrieMo noted that the police allegedly let her go after the first arrest.

“The kicker is, she got out and is currently sitting in front of the store again,” she wrote in real time as events were unfolding. So the store employees had to call the police a second time, explained Camrie Mo: “The police came n told her she had 2 minutes to leave or she is going back to jail.” She was booked in Hunt County, Texas, on November 11.

Commenters were shocked by the woman’s motive just as much as her audacity.

“This is not the backstory I expected,” wrote one surprised person in the comments section of TikTok. “The screaming, please,” chimed in another. “They think they can use their privilege. The ending was so satisfying.”

After all the honking, cursing, and trespassing, most agreed, “That ending was as hilarious as it was satisfying. 👏👏👏 chef’s kiss.”