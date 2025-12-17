New Property Owners Will Force 91-Year-Old Grandmother with Dementia Out of Her Home of 25 Years After Buying Her House for $3.5K Tax Debt

A 91-year-old bedridden grandmother could soon be thrown out of her home, which her family said was sold at an auction due to an oversight that led to an unsettled tax bill.

Last month, the family of Gloria Gaynor (no relation to the disco singer) told WPVI that they received a notice stating that the new owners of Gaynor’s house would call in local law enforcement to force the 91-year-old out of the home she’s lived in for 25 years in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

Gloria Gaynor is being forced out of her Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. (Photo: YouTube Video screenshot/WPVI)

“She’s in a hospital bed. Are they going to lift the bed up with her in it and take her and put her on the steps?” Gaynor’s daughter, Jackie Davis, told the outlet.

The issue with Gaynor’s unpaid tax bill began in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gaynor quarantined herself inside the home, fearing the virus’s rampant spread, and didn’t pay her property taxes that year.

‘Went Batsh*t Crazy’: Texas Woman Ends Up In Handcuffs In Viral Video After Man Refuses Her Advances



Her attorneys said Gaynor had the money to pay, and resumed her tax payments in 2021 when the lockdown started to end, but those payments didn’t cover the 2020 tax debt.

A tax lien was placed on Gaynor’s home, and her $3,500 tax debt was sold at an “upset sale” in September 2022 for more than $14,000 to CJD Legal Group. In Pennsylvania, whoever purchases the property tax debt at these auctions gets ownership of the property, as well.

Gaynor’s attorneys fought the sale in court, but the courts repeatedly ruled in CJD’s favor. The property was appraised at $250,000 earlier this year.

“I would say, the exception, not the rule. In most cases, tax sales are taking place because people are either unable to or unwilling to pay taxes, and the county and the school districts need to recover those funds,” said Alexander Barth, who represents the family.

He continued: “This is a diamond in a rough case, I would say. This is not every tax sale situation. Most tax sale situations are houses that are damaged or underwater. This is the exception again, but this is stripping generational wealth from a family. This is a sole asset that the mother had to pass on to her children, and now it’s — and it had very little debt on it, and there was mostly equity in this home. And now they’ve lost that.”

Now, Davis is scrambling to find her mother a new place to stay. She said that Gaynor, who suffers from slight dementia, won’t survive long in assisted living facilities, so she wants to find a home big enough to house her mother and her family.

“I don’t have a proper place for her as yet, so I’m asking for time,” Davis said. “I just need to come up with a plan to be able to take her to a home with me. That is my solution.”

Davis said taking the court battle with CJD further is too costly.

Public records cited by WPVI reveal that CJD Legal Group has purchased 62 deeds at Delaware County tax sales since 2011, making it the second-most frequent buyer of tax-defaulted properties in the county.

CJD has not responded to requests for comment, according to WPVI.

Delaware County Communications and Public Affairs Communications Director Mike Connolly released a statement on the matter: