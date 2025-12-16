‘Made Him More Pissed’: White Atlanta Man Calls Black Lyft Driver’s a Racial Slur Sends Racist––But He Didn’t Get the Reaction He Expected

A Black Lyft driver laughed off a crude, racist remark from another driver, but then he and his carful of passengers took action behind the scenes.

The two cars were snarled in Atlanta, Georgia, traffic for hours and came to a standstill next to each other, according to passenger KeanaRenee, who recorded the interaction. A white man, reportedly driving a company car, decided to take out his frustration—and then some—on the Lyft driver next to him.

Lyft Driver fends off confrontation with a racist driver. (Photo: TikTok/kirenee_official)

Gesturing to the Black driver to roll down his window, the man proceeded to yell, “You drive for a f*ckin living, and you’re on the shoulder, you dumb mother*cking, monkey.”

KeanaRenee claimed in the comments of her December 12 TikTok video that the man had been “rage-baiting” her Lyft driver before hurling the vile racist insult. “He literally told us to pull the window down lol he was mad that we were trying to get over,” she said. “He started off talking crazy about how we ‘can’t do nothing right.”

She decided to hit record on her phone from the back seat of the Lyft as “evidence” in case the situation veered into dangerous territory.

The Lyft driver could have taken the bait, but instead, he responded in the best way possible under those circumstances: with laughter. In fact, he appeared completely unbothered, which sent the other driver spiraling. He told the harasser, “You’re driving for a living, too.”

“I’m gettin’ PAID! Paid! Paid!” the man repeated, before yelling, “you ain’t gettin’ sh*t.”

“I’m getting on your f*cking nerves,” the Lyft driver replied with a big, contagious laugh that made everyone in the car giggle, causing the harasser to fume with anger and roll up his window.

It seemed the interaction ended there, but KeanaRene jumped into the video’s comments to give viewers an update, and it turns out the Lyft driver really did have the last laugh.

“I started recording cause the whole video got sent to his job, and he was reported by everybody in the car. My video was evidence,” she said, implying how easy it was to track down the harasser because “he was literally driving his company car.”

Not to mention, the video is quickly gaining traction online, putting the man’s racist behavior on blast.

One commenter noticed, “they get extra mad when racist remarks don’t bother you.” Others agreed, as one stated: “living in yo mind rent-free.”

“Him laughing made him more pissed,” another stated.