‘What Would Make Her Say That…?’: Baby’s Instant Side-Eye Goes Viral After White Woman Drops a Tone-Deaf Line Nobody Saw Coming

One adorable baby boy may have a future throwing shade after he gave a white woman a shocked look for making a tone-deaf comment. The viral video proves that babies know more than we realize.

The little fellow sat on the woman’s lap at a recent celebration as she entertained a small group of toddlers using an animated voice. The video captured the moment when the little boy laughed uncontrollably in the cutest way until she said something unexpected.

White woman is being scolded for tone-deaf comment. (Credit: Prince Shareef Instagram)

“Get out of here,” she joked, as the boy beamed and giggled. “Get to the back of the bus!”

Instantly, that sweet smile faded from his face as though the air had been sucked out of the room. Even though he was too young to talk or walk, many commenters believe he sensed the “negative vibe.”

Even a toddler-aged white girl nearby knew why the baby looked less than impressed with the woman and tried to explain it to her over the music. “What’s she saying?” the woman asked an adult nearby who saw what happened.

The adult simply told her, “That’s not good.”

The video was uploaded to Instagram on Nov. 23, and some commenters are doing mental gymnastics to explain why she said that dreaded phrase. She must have been singing the nursery rhyme “Wheels on the Bus,” one guessed.

Another speculated that she worked as a bus driver and said, “Get to the back,” all the time. Another painstaking attempt was made to prove the video was AI-generated.

“A lot of preconceived judgments to try to accuse this sweet lady of something,” read one comment.

“What would make her say that, tho?” asked a confused viewer, echoing many who suspected that “her intrusive thoughts won.” Another wrote, “Out of any race joke, Rosa Parks and the back of the bus have always been the most flat cause it’s genuinely the same as saying you wouldn’t drink the same water as that person.”

The majority of commenters believed that, well, babies don’t lie. “He felt the vibes frfr,” wrote one Instagram user. “See, we are our ancestors,” another chimed in. “The baby even knew this was wrong.”

Indeed, nearly twenty years ago, a study by scientists at Yale University found that babies can tell right from wrong, and good people from bad people — essentially, make sophisticated social judgements — as young as 6 months old.

Whether it was an honest mistake or not, most everyone can agree with commenter William Shavkey when he said: “If she’s playing make believe, couldn’t she have said anything other than that? (the answer is yes).”