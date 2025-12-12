‘Get Your Goofy A– Up’: Alabama White Man Tries to Damage Black Woman’s Car In Roag Rage Attack and Ends Up Being the Butt of Jokes on the Internet

A viral video of a road rage scene is making people laugh.

Sometimes, it’s best just to let things go and move on with your day. Unfortunately, one agitated white driver didn’t follow that advice, and his attempt to confront a Black woman behind the wheel turned into a comedy of errors.

A video screenshot shows a woman opening her door to speak to a man in the middle of the street. (Photo: X/@Suzierizzo1)

When the video begins, things are not off to a great start. The man had already gotten out of his car on a highway in Huntsville, Alabama, and can be seen running after the driver on foot. Before she could even finish shouting “FAFO!” out of her driver’s side window, he tripped and fell flat like a pancake, face-planting onto the road.

The woman slowly accelerated forward, and it seemed she would drive away, and the encounter would end there. But then, something hilarious happened. She stopped her car to roast the man, and even swung open her door to make sure he could hear her insult.

“Goof troop!” she shouted.

“Get your f*cking goofy ass up. Get your honky ass in the car before I whup your ass.” After a few more expletives, she told him she was “an inmate” before taking off.

Apparently, the man heeded her words and peeled himself off the street. A third driver, who had been filming the scene (and laughing in the background), panned over to the man, who looked rather bewildered as he stood in the middle of the road.

While we don’t know how it all went down or what sparked the confrontation, viewers can’t help but laugh at her use of “goof troop,” with some saying she may have coined a new clapback. After all, the video has one million views on X.

“That is pure comedy. Some people let anger take over in the funniest ways, and the way she handled it with humor makes it even better,” wrote one person. “Calling him the ‘Goof Troop’ is the perfect clapback while staying completely unbothered.”

“Goof Troop” was the name of an animated Disney sitcom featuring Goofy as a single dad in the fictional town of Spoonerville, Ohio. While it aired for only two seasons in 1992, the name clearly lives on in the mind of the agitated driver and now in the minds of thousands on social media.

“Was he trying to catch the car with his bare hands?” asked one over on TikTok, followed by, “Goof troop took me out.”

“Damn, I usually have to pay for entertainment like this,” quipped a viewer, with another sharing advice to play it in slow motion because “it’s funnier.”

All joking aside, many expressed concern over the man’s fall and wished him well.