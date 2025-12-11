‘This Is Actually Embarrassing’: Fox News Accidentally Catches Trump In One of His Lowest Moments — and Critics Howl at the Mishap Caught Live

President Donald Trump’s recent string of shaky public appearances has created a growing problem for his supporters and when one of them shared a Fox News broadcast moment meant to defend him, it unintentionally captured something far more embarrassing than she realized.

Trump’s battles with staying awake during public events was captured again during a televised roundtable, immediately reigniting mockery and concern.

U.S. President Donald Trump (C), joined by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (L) and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, participates in a roundtable discussion with farmers in the Cabinet Room of the White House. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Trump appeared to be dozing at his Dec. 8 economic roundtable with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, among others, when he suddenly jerked awake and blurted out “$12 million” — a groggy misfire that immediately drew attention.

He was so groggy he said “million” instead of “billion.” It happened as Rollins was explaining the details of Trump’s multi-billion dollar aid package for struggling farmers after the President’s disastrous tariff policy ruined many of their overseas markets and pushed them to the edge of bankruptcy.

“This is a new golden age for farmers,” Rollins said, explaining that the plan was intended to stabilize families who had been battered by trade disruptions. “As the President said, we are very pleased to announce that today we are going to be effectuating an $11 billion… bridge payment to our farmers—”

And that’s when Trump lurched himself out of an apparent dozing daze and barked, “It’s $12 million.”

But a fearless Rollins corrected her dear leader, “Well we’re holding $1 billion back. So today we are announcing $11 billion.”

Her correction prompted a drawn out awkward “Ohhh” from a befuddled Trump who made an indistinguishable comment as Rollins talked right over him. “We’re holding $1 billion back just to ensure that we are covering.”

The moment spread across social media with many mocking Trump, but one of his staunch supporters wasn’t happy with the ongoing speculation his public napping is causing about his health and fitness for office.

“Once again… THIS IS LIVE! And if anyone says President Trump fell asleep during this meeting or any meeting THEY ARE LYING! Thank you to FoxNews for televising this roundtable. Damn, this is awesome!” Trump supporter LisaMarie insisted on X.

But in a twist of irony, one of the photos she posted actually does show a clearly fatigued Trump half asleep.

Once again… THIS IS LIVE! And if anyone says President Trump fell asleep during this meeting or any meeting THEY ARE LYING! Thank you to FoxNews for televising this roundtable. Damn, this is awesome! pic.twitter.com/JvZ7DfJIzr — 😎LisaMarie😎 (@LisaSteelersGal) December 8, 2025

“My God it’s soooo obvious he can’t stay awake,” one Threads user wrote.

““Trump struggles to say awake” — that should be his new nickname,” another joked.

“Actually this is very embarrassing — showing off the dumb ones to the world…,” someone else added.

Trump has been falling asleep and napping during public events and even press conferences for months now. Just last week on Tuesday, Dec. 2, he was caught dozing during his Cabinet meeting and nearly fell out of his chair at one point.

“Look at this man! It’s Too Tired Trump! He is sliding out of his chair. He’s fine! Healthiest human ever! The stable genius! Trump 2028!” this angry Threads user declared at the time.

The optics of Trump’s ongoing fatigue are increasingly hard to ignore or even defend, and it’s even more jarring because it’s something Trump bashed Biden for over and over during Biden’s presidency.

The criticism was equally loud for Trump’s policy missteps with many blaming the administration for causing the problem to begin with after igniting a global trade war shortly after taking office less than a year ago.

“WELFARE FOR FARMERS AFTER HE DESTROYED THEIR MARKET,” Reallove Joy declared on Instagram.

“They didn’t inherit sh!t. They’ve had a year to do this to the farmers. How stupid do they think we are?” another added.

BREAKING: In an insane moment, Trump announced a $12 billion bailout of farmers, hurt by his tariffs, using money collected from Americans from his tariffs.



The arsonist is making US pay for the fire hose.

You can't make this up.pic.twitter.com/cNVlzzhxfU — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) December 8, 2025

“F-cking He created the problem and now we have to pay the 12 BILLION dollar bailout… AGAIN. He did this the last time he occupied the white house. WTF,” this user groused.

Trump administration officials are blaming the havoc Trump’s tariffs have caused to the U.S. economy on “unfair market disruptions,” but Democratic lawmakers, in particular aren’t buying it either.

“Let’s be very clear: the reason farmers need relief at all is largely because Donald Trump betrayed them and decimated their businesses with his disastrous tariffs. Now, Donald Trump is patting himself on the back, acting like a hero to farmers while using taxpayer dollars to clean up the mess he created. It’s textbook Donald Trump incompetence,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer bitingly accused Trump in a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, Dec. 9, shortly after Trump announced the farm bailout.