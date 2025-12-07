‘I Don’t Believe Him’: Kevin Spacey Claims He’s Working ‘Nonstop’ as Rumors About Living Situation Explode — But Fans Aren’t Buying It

Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey is now reportedly homeless.

Spacey, 66, lost his Hollywood career after he faced several misconduct allegations in 2017. The New Jersey native was removed from the leading role of Netflix’s “House of Cards” series as a result of the #MeToo scandal.

Apparently, Spacey ultimately lost more than just parts in high-profile television shows and movies over the last several years. In a recent interview, he spoke about the fallout from being accused of having inappropriate contact with over two dozen men.

“House of Cards” actor Kevin Spacey is opening up about having to live in hotels. (Photo: @kevinspacey/Instagram)

“The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out,” Spacey revealed to the United Kingdom-based outlet “The Daily Telegraph” in an article published on Nov. 19.

“Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I’ll be able to decide where I want to settle down again,” the “American Beauty” movie star added.

Spacey went on to admit that he has been living in hotels and Airbnb locations while looking for work. He also stated, “I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain.”

News of Spacey’s difficult living situation spread across the internet on Thursday. A lot of the reactions were not favorable to the former Juilliard School student.

Kevin Spacey’s cryptic video titled "KTWK" (Kill Them With Kindness) on Christmas Eve 2019, in character as Frank Underwood from "House of Cards," released amidst his real-life legal battles over sexual misconduct allegations. pic.twitter.com/Kypr6T6sqW — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) August 29, 2024

“Wish I could afford to be living in hotels and in Airbnbs! Instead, I have to pay my mortgage, property tax, and utilities,” one Daily Mail reader expressed.

A second commenter posted, “You reap what you sow.” Likewise, someone confessed, “I feel no pity for any of these celebrities who squander millions of dollars.”

Another person wondered, “We should have sympathy? What about the lives of those boys and young men that were ruined and [permanently] scarred??”

“I don’t believe him. He should get an Oscar for this performance!” a skeptic exclaimed. In contrast, a Spacey fan posted, “One of the best actors of his generation. He should be allowed to work.”

Despite reports, Spacey says he’s been busy all-year old following his next big gig. He claimed thousands had reached out since the article was published, offering shelter or checking to see he’s OK.

“In light of the recent articles claiming I am homeless I feel the need to respond,” he stated in an Instagram video on Nov. 23. “To all of you, let me first say I am truly touched by your generosity full stop. But I feel it would be disingenuous of me to allow you to believe that I am indeed homeless.”

The “Horrible Bosses” actor then slammed the journalist who wrote the Daily Telegraph article and the outlet for the misleading headline. “I said I was basically living in hotels and in Airbnbs and going where the work is just as I did when I first started out in this business. I’ve been working nonstop this year,” he explained.

Spacey has continuously denied any allegations of improper behavior. In 2022, a New York jury found him not liable for all charges in a civil case filed by Broadway actor Anthony Rapp, who accused Spacey of engaging in inappropriate behavior in 1986.

Plus, Spacey was found not guilty of assaulting four men after a four-week trial in 2023 at London’s Southwark Crown Court. Those court victories have not helped the two-time Oscar winner get back in the good graces of the American entertainment industry and the general public.

In the events following his fall from grace, Spacey has kept his career active, starring in the 2024 indie films “Peter Five Eight” and “The Contract.” The Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient was also cast for the upcoming “The Awakening” thriller.

Kevin Spacey says he’s now practically homeless



Living in hotels and rentals after losing his properties following the misconduct scandals



Reportedly, he’s working nights at a Cyprus club where most of the audience is Russian-speaking pic.twitter.com/WTnlc68mbo — RT (@RT_com) November 20, 2025

According to reports, he recently sang with a big band at the Parklane Luxury Collection Resort in Cyprus for a one-night performance. He previously contributed music to the “Beyond the Sea: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack,” which dropped in 2004.

Spacey had an estimated net worth between $50 million and $70 million at one point in his life. He made around $500,000 per episode for his portrayal of “House of Cards” protagonist Francis J. “Frank” Underwood. His time on that political drama lasted for five seasons from 2013 to 2017.