‘Who is That???’: Trump’s White House Event Explodes Online After Mystery Woman Behind Him Appears to Drift In and Out — and Nearly Falls Over

Donald Trump‘s White House meeting was rolling along like a routine political photo-op — until viewers noticed a woman standing oddly in the background, and suddenly the internet forgot what the meeting was even about.

The president’s polished announcement about money, kids, and future investments veered completely off track after viewers zoomed in on a woman’s odd posing, which went viral for reasons that had absolutely nothing to do with the policy being discussed.

Within hours, clips began circulating online, with viewers replaying the moment frame-by-frame, trying to decode the woman’s odd body language and bizarre facial expressions, as no one could figure out what she was doing.

Donald Trump’s meeting at the White House gets derailed by a woman and her bizarre facial expressions and posing as he spoke. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

‘Give That Lady a Raise’: Questions Swirl Over Trump’s Absence from a Major Gathering, but It’s the Woman in the Background That Has Everyone’s Attention

The woman was later identified as Susan Dell, wife of tech billionaire Michael Dell, who was at the White House on Dec. 2 as the couple pledged a massive donation tied to Trump’s new child investment initiative. The Dells announced a staggering $6.25 billion commitment toward a proposed child grant program known as “Trump Accounts,” designed to create long-term investment funds for millions of American children.

But none of that is what people are arguing about online.

Instead, Susan’s quiet but noticeably awkward presence behind Trump has become the unofficial storyline — as users can’t tell whether she was amused, detached, uncomfortable, or silently signaling something else entirely. What began as a billion-dollar policy announcement quickly turned into a viral body-language mystery.

The plan targets about 25 million children under 10 and ties into Trump’s broader tax agenda, with the Treasury set to deposit $1,000 into an investment account for every eligible child born between 2025 and 2028. The billionaire and his wife said they would donate $250 to each qualified child with a Trump Account, but all everyone is talking about is Mrs. Dell’s behavior.

After a clip of the encounter was shared on X with the caption, “There ain’t no way she’s fully with it,” people began to wonder if she was truly on board with the donation, or if she had other factors influencing her strange facial expressions.

The philanthropist appeared to stare down Trump as he spoke, and she also blinked slowly and fidgeted as she leaned to one side in the clip.

One person asked, ‘Who is that?” while another wondered, “Why is she leaning to the side?”

Several people on X wondered if her strange behavior was somehow chemically induced and wrote, “lazarapam [sic] queen,” a reference to the anti-anxiety drug lorazepam that prompted another to reply, “coke diet.”

“Her staff probably switched out her ssri with qualudes…again,” joked another user, while another wondered, “Why is she leaning to the side?”

A few dozen people questioned if Susan was under the influence of alcohol or another substance. One user simply asked, “Is she possessed?”

Flashing back to what she looked like in the past, one added, “Someone posted a pic of her from the early 90’s and she was a gorgeous, natural beauty. It’s very sad what she’s done to herself.”

Other X users thought Mrs. Dell was not as excited about the large donation as she and her husband claim to be.

Susan Dell spoke at the White House press conference as she gripped the podium tightly with her right hand.

“When children have a future that they can see is worth saving for, then that will help build hope and opportunity and prosperity for generations to come,” she said.