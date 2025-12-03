‘Gooooooood LAWWWWWWWWWD’: Zoe Saldaña’s Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals More Than Anyone Expected as Fans Zoom In on One Detail

Actress Zoe Saldaña is at it again by showing off on social media and leaving little to fans’ imaginations, but no one ever expected she’d go this far.

The “Avatar” star, widely known for her role as Neytiri in the popular franchise, graced the cover of Vogue Mexico and Latin América last month, wearing a series of head-turning ensembles in the magazine’s spread.

The viral images continue to circulate online, but a barefoot behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram has fans wondering exactly what was happening on the set.

Zoe Saldaña is showing off too much skin again in footage while on set. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

‘Why Was She Yelling at Him?’: Zoe Saldana’s Explosive Moment with Husband Caught on Camera

“Making magic with @voguelatam,” the 47-year-old actress captioned a video of herself dancing with no shoes on to the song “Glamour” by Thega Diaz & Ganggy.

As the photographer takes snaps during the photo shoot, Saldaña is seen dancing to the music while sporting a see-through mint-green robe and only a pair of panties underneath.

The shoot showed fans more than expected, and they zoomed in after noticing the actress was not wearing a bra, and her entire chest was prominently exposed.

Saldaña fans appreciated the shocking display and left remarks in the comment section, noting their satisfaction. One fan exclaimed, “Gooooooood LAWWWWWWWWWD,” with several fire emojis. Another satisfied fan replied, “Absolutely Beautifully Sexy, love you.”

“There is nobody like her. And that’s so amazing,” added another.

While most fans zoomed in on her breasts, one fan made an observation missed by most of her followers: “Pretty feet.”

Saldaña had already set tongues wagging back in August when she peeled off the polished image and let loose on Instagram.

The mom of two posted a video of herself dancing in tiny bikini bottoms and a barely-there mini-dress, teasing the camera as she lifted the fabric over her waist to reveal what she cheekily dubbed her “summer postcard.” Not everyone was impressed — and plenty of viewers made it clear they could’ve lived without the surprise.

But she wasn’t done stirring the pot. On Nov. 24, the “Nina Simone” star popped back up on Instagram with another dance-heavy clip, this time alongside several of her “Lioness” co-stars, all moving to “Don’t Hide” by So Supa.

The clip quickly turned chaotic, with Saldaña even attempting a twerk as the group joked in the caption, “We swear we’re serious about what we do!”

Together, the clips have only deepened the split between fans who enjoy seeing Saldaña loosen up off-set and critics who question whether the playful posts blur the line between fun promotion and unnecessary spectacle. Either way, the actress has made it clear she’s comfortable stirring conversation — whether she’s in full onscreen warrior mode or just dancing it out for the camera.

“Lioness” airs on Paramount+ and also stars Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Michael Kelly.

One fan, seemingly unimpressed with the dancing, just had one question. “When is season 3 coming out?”

The season 3 premiere shouldn’t be expected until 2026, but fans of the show can binge-watch the first two seasons on Paramount+.