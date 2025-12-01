‘She’s Just as Ruthless’: Trump’s Base Never Saw It Coming — and Critics Say Melania’s Latest Cash Grab Proves She’s the Real Threat Inside the House

President Donald Trump has spent years casting himself as a business genius whose touch turns anything he endorses into instant gold. But as his most loyal supporters are now discovering, that mythology is colliding with a brutal financial reality — and this time, even Melania Trump is at the center of the fallout.

A Wall Street Journal investigation delivered the sharpest blow yet, revealing that everything tied to the Trump brand in the speculative corners of the market — stocks, crypto, meme coins, and digital tokens — has collapsed spectacularly since his return to office. And for many of the Trump faithful who bought in because they believed the president could do no wrong, the losses have been devastating.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave to the audience as they walk back to the Oval Office after participating in the White House turkey pardon ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on November 25, 2025. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the owner of Truth Social, have fallen 75 percent since inauguration. The once-hyped $TRUMP coin is down more than 90 percent, vaporizing millions of dollars that die-hard supporters poured in after Trump declared it “the greatest of them all.”

And then there’s the new embarrassment of the Melania Trump’s $MELANIA coin, which has cratered an astounding 99 percent since launch, leaving some investors with pennies on the dollar.

Digital tokens tied directly to the Trump family have been hammered even harder than the broader speculative crypto market, which itself has seen a massive downturn since early fall.

But it’s Melania’s coin collapse that has ignited the most fury.

The $MELANIA token debuted at a sky-high valuation on a wave of MAGA hype, surged as much as 25,000 percent, and then plummeted so brutally that anyone who bought in at the top and invested $12,500 is now left with about $118, noted Occupy Democrats in a scathing post on X.

The post continued, echoing other critics calling out the Trump family.

BREAKING: While Trump rants about “draining the swamp,” his own wife just ran the most shameless grift in crypto history.$MELANIA memecoin launched at a fake $1.9 BILLION valuation, pumped 25,000% on MAGA hype, then predictably DUMPED 94%, turning $12,500 life savings from… pic.twitter.com/zuTRzqnO2i — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) December 1, 2025

“While Trump rants about ‘draining the swamp,’ his own wife just ran the most shameless grift in crypto history,” adding, “This wasn’t an investment. This was a blatant rug-pull on the very people who wore the red hats and screamed ‘own the libs. ’”

One viral comment captured the sentiment of the backlash more sharply, “Couldn’t happen to a better bunch of suckers.”

Another reaction distilled the fury in even simpler terms: “If you were sucked into buying Melania’s meme coins, sadly you got scammed!”

At least one other unleashed on Melania, “Melania is a skinny Donald Trump in a skirt! She’s just as ruthless, lazy, greedy, and lustful for power they don’t deserve.”

$TRUMP Coin: -98% from ATH$MELANIA Coin: -99% from ATH



This is a RUGPULL in broad daylight, tied to one of the most powerful names on the planet and still nobody wants to say a word…



we all know exactly why. pic.twitter.com/AJzGruePOr — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) November 19, 2025

On Reddit, small-time traders described themselves as “bag holders,” wondering whether they should give up and cut their losses entirely. One lamented buying DJT stock at $46. The share price has now nosedived to just over $11.

But beyond the personal losses, analysts say the collapse has exposed a different kind of truth — one that belies Trump’s promise that supporting him is a path to prosperity.

According to Reuters, the Trump family has made hundreds of millions of dollars in fees from their crypto ecosystem even as investors are wiped out. The report found that the Trump family “raked in more than $800 million from sales of crypto assets in the first half of 2025 alone,” largely through transaction fees that remained profitable no matter what happened to the value of the tokens themselves.

facts lol — Luminara (@MoreThenMilk) December 1, 2025

Then there is the shadowy network of foreign investors encouraged to buy in. Reuters found that Eric Trump spent months urging international business leaders to purchase $TRUMP coin — including one Chinese businessman who poured $100 million into the token in hopes of buying influence.

“MAGA fans got taken to the cleaners, but at least Eric became a billionaire,” stated a commenter who goes by @Kim.

Crypto influencers are not handling the dip wellpic.twitter.com/fjGJEcdIxm — zubic (@zubic_eth) December 1, 2025

That windfall alone helped catapult the Trump Organization’s annual income from $51 million to an astonishing $864 million, according to the investigation.

In a moment that critics have seized on ruthlessly, the $TRUMP website includes a tiny disclaimer buried beneath splashy marketing copy and doctored photos of Trump: the coin is “not intended to be… an investment opportunity.” But the warning was no match for the hype machine, and many small investors say they never saw it.

Financial experts quoted by Reuters warned that foreign investments in the coin raise serious ethical concerns, calling the arrangement “legal but unethical” and noting that several investors appeared to be seeking “freedom from legal constraints and impunity that only the president can deliver.”