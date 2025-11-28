‘Drunk Aunt’: Jeanine Pirro’s Briefing Derails After Viewers Zoom In on Her ‘Chucky Hairstyle’ — and an Odd Mic Moment Steals All the Attention

Cable news host-turned-federal prosecutor Jeanine Pirro had people wondering if she had one too many drinks before showing up to work on Thursday.

Video of Pirro, 74, standing alongside other civil servants at a Nov. 27 briefing detailing the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard troops near the White House that same day. But instead of focusing on the necessary safety update, fans online fixated more on her unpolished look.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro is facing questions about whether she showed up to a press conference under the influence. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

While the violent incident made national headlines, Pirro’s performance overshadowed the horrible tragedy for many social media users. The current U.S. attorney for D.C. appeared disheveled as she stepped to the microphone with what some deemed uncombed hair.

“You know, it seems like we’ve been here before. Is this working? Is this on?” Pirro asked while frantically hitting the mic on the podium in front of her. She went on to introduce FBI Director Kash Patel, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and additional law enforcement officials.

After a clip of Pirro hit Threads, viewers zeroed in on what they saw as possible signs that the provocative former TV host was intoxicated in front of the world. One user joked, “When your drunk aunt shows up to Thanksgiving and sets the tone that ruins the holidays.”

“I love how, now that she’s no longer at Fox, she doesn’t have to pretend to be sober,” posted a second person on the app. Likewise, someone else added, “Boy, that must have been a hell of a bender she was on! This woman’s messed up!!!”

Another Pirro detractor expressed, “She looks like an absolute train wreck and banging on the mic 112 times before realizing the mic is in fact on and working. And everyone hates her.”

Pirro’s messy hair for the occasion was scrutinized as well. She got compared to the iconic “Child’s Play” horror movie villain when someone suggested, “Yikes, her Chucky hairstyle is crazy.”

“She is very strange indeed. What kind of hair is that? Horse tail?” wondered a confused Threads poster.

The entire Trump administration caught heat when one person sarcastically asked, “Is there anyone in this regime that is not an embarrassment?!?!”

In May, President Donald Trump named Pirro as acting U.S. attorney for D.C before she was later confirmed by the Senate for the permanent position in August. Trump-appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi celebrated the close 50-45 vote on X.

Before joining the Department of Justice, Pirro was a diehard Trump defender on Fox News, where she hosted “Justice with Judge Jeanine” from 2011 and 2022. The New York-bred media personality then became a co-host of Fox’s “The Five” political talk show until May 2025.

Pirro continued her full-throated defense of Trump, 79, during the news conference covering the shooting of 20-year-old Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and 24-year-old Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe.

A reporter mentioned that critics of the president took issue with him calling up the National Guard to patrol Washington, insisting that Beckstrom and Wolfe should not have even been in the city.

“I don’t even want to talk about whether they should have been there,” Pirro Pirro fired back at the journalist. “We ought to kiss the ground and thank God that the president said it’s time to bring in more law enforcement to make sure that a city that had the fourth-highest homicide rate in the country was that the violence was quelled. I’m not even going to go there.”

Previously, Pirro faced accusations of being inebriated at her taxpayer-funded job following a heated encounter with the press in August. The former District Attorney of Westchester County in New York lashed out when questioned about gun violence in Washington.

“Oh, stop it! We are putting all kinds of resources onto the street,” Pirro yelled at a journalist. In addition, she went off on another reporter that day for mentioning that D.C.’s crime rates were dropping before Trump’s federal takeover of the city. Pirro then stormed off from the media scrum.

As of this writing, Army Spc. Beckstrom has passed away, and Staff Sgt. Wolfe was in critical condition after undergoing surgery. Trump claimed Wolfe is “fighting for his life” and “in very bad shape” while on a Thanksgiving Day phone call with U.S. troops.