‘WHAT the F’: Trump Tried to Impress, But Viewers Can’t Stop Zooming In on One Dinner Detail He Probably Didn’t Want Revealed

Donald Trump may believe he sets the bar for lavish experiences, but the latest photos tell a different story. One image of what viewers called “garbage” has social media buzzing about what guests are actually getting for top dollar.

The Miami New Times reported that the price of a membership to the resort and club has climbed from $700,000 to $1 million in 2024. The Florida hot spot boasts amenities like a spa, a pool, and, of course, dining spaces.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 18: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a dinner with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia in the East Room at the White House on November 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting the Crown Prince for meetings aimed at strengthening economic and defense ties, including the U.S. sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

According to “The Crown Jewel of Palm Beach” website, the club “offers an extraordinary culinary experience for its members and their guests. The menus feature Continental, New World, Classical and New Caribbean cuisine.”

‘Scary …Can’t Be Real’: Trump’s Lavish Bash Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reason After Fans Spot Something Unsettling About ‘All’ the Women There

The viral photograph has turned stomachs instead of leaving onlookers impressed. The mixed greens and assorted toppings are served on two gold-rimmed plates, accompanied by a mini pretzel loaf and a small pat of butter.

It literally looks like something a cartoon cat would pull out of the garbage and eat on a trash can lid. — The Fake MAGA Patriot (@FakeMAGAPatriot) November 14, 2025

An X user commented, “Considering they are supposed to be ‘high end’, all the food I’ve seen looks pretty disgusting.” A second user wrote, “It literally looks like something a cartoon cat would pull out of the garbage and eat on a trash can lid.” For others, it was a challenge to make out exactly what was presented to diners.

“I can’t even figure out WHAT the F this stuff is thrown on a plate. I don’t think the point here is that it’s a mixed salad green but rather it looks like someone already chewed it up and spit it back into the plate. Please remember, this is not fine dining. Barely fast-food. Ugh,” read a scathing reaction.

Someone else stated, “Pretty sure the tomatoes and cucumbers have turned… they’re not supposed to look like that…” For one person, the food was such a disappointment that they remarked, “Wouldn’t feed that to a dog.” While another accused Trump of past food blunders.

That individual wrote, “Well, that’s how this guy operates people who value their health should not eat any of his food. He has had restaurants shut down because of serving people month old caviar , tomato sauce, six month old duck meat that he was serving to people, many serious health violations.”

DJT, his steakhouse inside the Las Vegas Trump International Hotel, briefly halted operations after a food inspector observed 51 violations, including serving expired food in 2012. Mar-a-Lago was originally built in 1927 as a home for American heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post.

She donated it to the government in 1973 with the hope that it would become the “Winter White House” for future presidents, but maintenance costs derailed the posthumous plan. Trump purchased the oceanfront estate in 1985 for under $10 million and used it as his private residence for 10 years. It opened as an exclusive hub for affluent patrons in 1995.