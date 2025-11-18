‘That’s Really Messed Up’: En Vogue Member Quits the Group After Fallout Over Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

The iconic R&B all-female group En Vogue performed at the 40th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 8 in Los Angeles, but one member of the group was not in attendance. According to Billboard, the event took place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Tinseltown.

However, one of the En Vogue member did not perform in the show with the rest of the group, and judging from her announcement on Instagram on Nov. 13, she was not happy about it.

En Vogue members (from left) Dawn Robinson, Rhona Bennett, Maxine Jones, Terry Ellis, and Cindy Herron at the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala on Oct. 10, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for City of Hope)

Rhona Bennett, 49, announced that she was leaving the group in a lengthy post that also shared why she wasn’t at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The group’s original members were Cindy Herron, Terry Ellis, Dawn Robinson, and Maxine Jones. Bennett joined the group in 2003, and Amanda Cole was also in the group from 2001-2003.

‘This Is NOT the American Way’: En Vogue Singer Dawn Robinson Drops Bombshell About Being Homeless and Living In Her Car for Three Years

She began the post, “‘A New Season’ There comes a time in every artist’s journey when the path changes — sometimes without full clarity, but always with purpose.”

Bennett went on to say why she was absent from En Vogue’s Hall of Fame performance, and she says she was never informed about it.

“I’m normally pretty private, but many of you reached out to ask why I wasn’t at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performance,” she continued. “I was approved, during the summer, to facilitate my own event happening concurrently on November 8th, however I was not informed about the Hall of Fame performance and discovered it at the same time as the public. It could’ve been nice to attend had I been given the opportunity to adjust my schedule.”

Bennett went on to say she was “stepping into a new season” of creativity, and that “growth can sometimes create discomfort — not only within ourselves, but in others, too. Don’t shrink. Keep going.”

The singer went on to thank En Vogue “for the incredible work we’ve shared across the globe” before plugging her new holiday single “It’s Christmas Time (For You and I).”

After the news was shared with The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, fans expressed their opinions, which ranged from empathy for Bennett to something far from it.

“The only En Vogue we acknowledge is Dawn, Maxine, Cindy & Terry,” noted one fan.

Another fan disagreed and replied, “That’s really messed up. She’s been with them for a long time.”

One fan brought up former member Dawn Robinson, who left the group back in 2011. Robinson shared a video on social media last March in which she said she’d been living in her car since 2022. “Yall go get Dawn.”



En Vogue performed at the induction ceremony with Salt-N-Pepa, who were inducted into 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class. The group shared pictures of the performance on X with the caption, “WHATTA NIGHT! It was an honor to perform with our sistas #SaltNPepa as they were inducted into @rockhall! Congratulations @DaOnlySalt@Spindeezy & @DaRealPepa! We [heart emoji] y’all!”

Other inductees included Outkast, Cyndy Lauper, Soundgarden, and Cubby Checker.