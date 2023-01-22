En Vogue’ Singer Cindy Herron is Now Single After Finalizing Divorce from MLB Husband of 30 Years

Singer Cindy Herron is divorced from her husband of 29 years, Glenn Braggs. The En Vogue vocalist and Braggs reportedly ended their relationship in April 2022.

The “Hold On” singer filed for divorce in Los Angeles County, citing irreconcilable differences, and as of Jan. 11, 2023, she is a free woman. The former couple has agreed to waive spousal support and has also come to a property agreement. Herron and Braggs reportedly had separate bank accounts as well as separate holdings in real estate during their marriage. They also share three adult children and one minor child.

En Vogue singer Cindy Herron.

Folks may remember former Major League Baseball player Braggs from his time with the Cincinnati Reds. Braggs’ wooden bat broke in half at the 1990 World Series after he missed a pitch. The bat broke after Braggs hit with so much force that the bat snapped and made contact with Braggs’ left shoulder. Braggs got into the real estate business after retiring from baseball.

Herron is a member of the female group En Vogue. The original members included Herron, Terry Ellis, Dawn Robinson, and Maxine Jones. The group became popular in the 1990s.

Robinson said she left the group in 1997 after a dispute with the group’s manager. She alleged that the remaining members told the press that she left the group because she was acting like a diva. Jones reportedly left to concentrate on her family in the early 2000s and was replaced by Amanda Cole and later by Rhona Bennett in 2003.

Ellis, Herron, and Bennett are the current En Vogue singers. The trio made a cameo in Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America” and appeared on Fox’s competition series, “The Masked Singer,” in May 2022.

They recently performed in Orlando at the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The group also performed for the Soho House in New York City on Jan. 17 and shared pictures from the event on Twitter with a caption.

“Still on a high from our surprise performance at DUMBO House this past Sunday! The crowd was amazing and showed us so much love! Thank you @sohohouse for having us!”