‘Never Have to Question Who the Boss Is’: Nick Saban’s Tough Exterior Is No Match for His Wife as One Quick Exchange Reveals Who Really Runs the House

Football fans everywhere recently found out who really wears the pants in the Saban household.

Former University of Alabama head coach and ESPN “College GameDay” commentator Nick Saban celebrated his 74th birthday on Oct. 31. A few days later, his daughter Kristen shared an Instagram video of the family surprising their patriarch with a cake and a chorus of “Happy Birthday to You.”

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 7: former University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and wife Terry are honored with ceremony dedicating the field in his name during the halftime break between the Alabama Crimson Tide and South Florida Bulls at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 7, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

The clip shows Saban relaxing in his recliner — of course, watching football — when his wife, Terry “Miss Terry” Saban, walks in carrying the cake.

As Terry makes her way to her husband of more than 52 years, she firmly directs him to “sit up” so he can blow out his candles. She then subtly encourages him to include a family vacation to Italy or Greece in his birthday wish.

Without hesitation, the legendary coach springs up in his chair, fully alert. His quick reaction to his wife’s command draws laughter from his friends and family in the video, though no one seems surprised by her take-charge attitude.

As the clip made its way around social media, fans joked that while Saban is known for leading hundreds of football players, Miss Terry is the one calling the plays at home.

“Mrs. Terry doesn’t miss a beat! Told that man to sit up in between lines singing happy birthday and holding his cake,” said one viewer on Kristen’s Instagram post.

Another follower quipped, “Mrs. Terry said you WILL sit up and blow out these candles 😂😂 I love it! Happy Birthday to our GOAT!”

“‘Mrs Terry said ‘sit up’ and coach jumped up. We know who’s the boss,” stated one fan. Another chimed in that no one should ever question who really runs the house: “If anyone still wondered who’s the boss she even told him what his wish is ❤️ lol RTR & HAPPY BIRTHDAY Coach!!”

One fan joked they “sat up” when Terry called the play, followed by another who also felt the call to attention. “Mrs. Always Right 🤣 that snap to attention had ‘yes ma’am’ written all over it.”

And one fan suggested Saban has earned his right to recline: “Happy Birthday Coach! 🐐 Don’t let Mrs. Terry boss you around too much.”

Miss Terry has been Saban’s good luck charm throughout his entire career. The couple married on Dec. 18, 1971, and will celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary this December. They have two adopted children, Nicholas and Kristen.

After playing defensive back at Kent State from 1970 to 1972, Saban joined the coaching staff in 1973 and never looked back. Throughout his career, he has coached 12 college football teams and completed two stints in the NFL, serving as defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns from 1991 to 1994 and as head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2005 to 2006.

His career highlight came in 2007 when he became head coach of the University of Alabama. During his tenure, he led the Crimson Tide to six national championships before retiring in 2023. Over his 17 years at Alabama, Saban was known for his fatherly approach on and off the field. However, when things didn’t go right during games, his fiery side would emerge — and whenever asked about it, he’d say it was an order from his boss, Miss Terry.

Touchdown Alabama Magazine reported that Saban became somewhat testy with players during a rough first half against Mississippi State following a game in October 2023.

“Miss Terry told me if we are not playing well to get on their butt. So, I just did what I was told,” said Saban.