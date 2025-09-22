‘Watched It 10 Times’: Fans In Stitches After NFL Player Tackles Diaper Duty and Baby Poop Sends Him Flying Out of His Seat

NFL linebacker Shaquil Barrett has his fans in stitches after a video of the father of two changing his baby daughter’s diaper went viral.

TMZ shared the video of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player dodging his baby’s projectile poop at the last second as he and his wife, Jordanna, changed her diaper, and it’s hilarious.

Shaquil Barrett dodges his flying baby poop as his daughter’s diaper is changed. Photo credit: Instagram / @moochman6

The offensive burst had the football player jumping out of his chair with the quickness as he dodged the doo from baby Amaiah, and he knocked over the chair he’d been sitting in in the process.

His wife was the first to share the video on Instagram with the caption, “This needed a permanent spot on my feed. Enjoy the uncontrollable laughs you will get on Shaquil’s behalf! Life at the Barretts’ recently.” She even shared a picture of the knocked-over chair with the dookie stain square in the middle of the armchair.

Fans were in tears after watching the video and left comments underneath, as nearly every remark contained laughing-crying emojis. One fan replied, “I don’t know what’s better: his leap, his poop waddle, or your laugh!!! Love and miss you all!!!!!”

“I have never laughed so hard at something in my life. This is just what I needed after being sick all day! This is great,” added another.

“I CAN’T,” noted one. “That man sprung up like he got ejected from that chair. After seeing the aftermath, he couldn’t have left quicker. THIS is just another example of enjoying parenthood! I love yall!!!”

“Watched it like 10 times,” replied another. ” That’s the best thing I’ve seen on social media in a minute.”

The couple got married in 2012 and had six children — Braylon, Shaquil Jr., Aaliyah, Allanah, Amaiah Marie, and Arrayah. Tragically, Arrayah drowned in 2023, per People.

TMZ caught up with Barrett and got his side of the story, and it’s just as funny as the video.

“So, it, like, a lot happened in the one second that I had to — I heard a fart. I looked to see if I had to, like, cover up for poop, and then I looked, initially, like, when I initially looked, I was cool, nothing was coming up,” he recalled.

“A half second later, it’s a strange spraying towards me,” he added. “And then it’s like, something that’s like, falling right down, and I see it going straight down to the diaper, something coming to me. So, I just reacted and jumped out the way, and when I tried to jump, I knew it wasn’t the, I was still gonna be falling right back into it if I didn’t jump high enough to get over it, and then I saw the chair fall, and I’m like, ‘This probably is the best idea to go back with — away from the poop.'”

“I can’t believe this is happening,” he added. “I was looking forward to poop coming out, but not like, poop spraying. … I was in disbelief.”

He added that he checked for moisture on his legs on his way to the shower. “I didn’t want it to drip off my legs or anything and drag it through the house.”