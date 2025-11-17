‘Hahahaha … Getting Cooked!’: Newsom Finds a Brutal New Way to Humiliate Trump — Makes Him Regret His Latest Attack, and Viewers Say He’ll Never Recover

California Gov. Gavin Newsom just handed President Donald Trump the kind of public humiliation he never saw coming. After Trump lobbed yet another wild attack during a Fox News interview this week, Newsom didn’t just clap back. He flipped Trump’s own words into a vicious counterpunch that instantly set social media on fire.

And this time, Newsom aimed straight for the pressure point Trump hates most: his unraveling mental stability, something that has fueled months of speculation after a series of gaffes, rambling speeches, and confused public moments.

Gavin Newsom’s team mocked a fake report claiming he won the Nobel Peace Prize, trolling Trump’s obsession with the award. (Photos by Mario Tama/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

This time Newsom focused on Trump’s mental health and stability, something that’s been making headlines for months now after numerous public gaffes and long-winded rambling speeches.

In a sit-down discussion with Fox host Laura Ingraham, Trump called Newsom a “horrible governor.”

‘He’s Losing Control’: Trump’s Hostile Clash with Reporter Goes Off the Rails — He Points Straight in Her Face, Then Makes a Desperate Move That Instantly Backfires

Newsom reposted the clip in which Trump said, “Honestly, I always liked him, but he’s a horrible governor. He’s a horrible governor. If he ran the country like that, we would have an absolutely gonzo country. This country would be gone.”

Above the clip Newsom included a photo of a pill bottle labeled “Newsom Derangement Syndrome” with a recommened dosage of one 20 mg pill per day.

Newsom cleverly flipped the script, co-opting the term “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS) — originally coined by Trump supporters to label critics as irrational and impaired — and used it to turn the president’s own political weapon into a hilarious punchline.

MAGA was furious at Newsom for “stealing” their insult.

“Dude, create your own content. This makes you look pathetic. No creativity,” said Ashley on X while another fumed, “You can’t just steal the trend and act like you’re cool.”

hahahaha MAGA getting cooked!!! — 3reeCrossing Zeus (@3reecrossing) November 11, 2025

But critics were having a blast at the meltdown, “hahahaha MAGA getting cooked!!!” said one X user.

In another post reacting to the same interview, Newsom also took aim at a false statement made by Trump during the same interview.

Trump claimed Newsom is planning low-income housing in an area of the Pacific Palisades that burned during the devastating fire last January.

“He’s now taking a big section of Palisades or some area and he’s gonna build low-income housing where they used to have luxury housing. He’s going to put low-income housing in,” Trump insisted.

Newsom clapped back with an epic post on X posing one question: “Do people with dementia repeat false things over and over again?”

Then the Cali gov. posted the crushing answer.

“Yes, people with dementia frequently repeat false statements, questions, or stories over and over. This is a common symptom known as perseveration or repetitive speech/behavior, and it often involves inaccurate or fabricated information (sometimes called confabulation),” the governor wrote.

Both of Newsom’s post went viral with the second one receiving more than 1.7 million views and 4,400 reposts.

X user Dwayne Walton agreed with Newsom in a post showing a photo of Trump and captioned, “TRUMP HAS DEMENTIA ‘THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO DOUBT. HE DENEGRATES INTO LITERAL INCOHERENCE, WHERE NO ONE CAN TELL WHAT HE IS TRYING TO SAY.”

Trump is a disgusting, evil liar. He lies the way other people breathe. — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) November 11, 2025

And another X user reacted this way, “This describes Donald exactly. For the past several years he has continued to decompensate. Trump doesnt know wtf is going on so he makes it up. Were tired of his demented BS and falling asleep all the time.”

“Trump is a disgusting, evil liar. He lies the way other people breathe,” added another.

Newsom isn’t alone in questioning Trump’s mental health.

In the trove of documents the House Oversight Committee released Wednesday from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, emails show how Epstein also questioned Trump’s mental stability in several exchanges dating back more than a decade, according to the Independent.

In an email from January of 2017, Epstein calls Trump “f-cking crazy” and in another email during the same time period he said the President might have “early dementia.”

Then in December of 2018, Epstein called Trump “borderline insane.”

The President’s United Nations address in September also prompted headlines about Trump’s mental health. Trump launched into a nearly hour-long speech filled with petty complaints and fantastical claims and vented repeatedly about a broken escalator and a malfunctioning teleprompter. He also again falsely claimed he brokered peace deals in at least seven global conflicts.