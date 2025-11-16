‘Like He Wanted to Hit Her … WTF?’: Trump’s Visceral Reaction to Accusation ‘About the Girls’ Sparks Outrage — Orders Probe Into Everyone But Himself

President Donald Trump’s all-out panic emerged this week as he desperately attempted to shift the fallout from the newly unsealed trove of documents released from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate squarely onto his rivals.

Despite being mentioned in 1,670 out of 2,324 email threads uncovered by The Wall Street Journal, Trump tried to redirect the narrative by calling on the Justice Department to investigate Epstein’s ties to Democrats while insisting the scandal had nothing to do with him.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of press aboard Air Force One on November 14, 2025 while in flight from Washington, DC to West Palm Beach International Airport. Trump is scheduled to spend the weekend at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

The stress of the controversy boiled over when confronted by reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday. When asked directly what Epstein meant in the emails by saying he “knew about the girls,” the President denied any knowledge, claiming he had a “very bad relationship for many years” with Epstein.

However, his denial was immediately overshadowed by a visible breakdown.

‘Has to Look Stupid’: Trump Thought He Won with a Fake News Post Against Obama — Then Viewers Spot The Clue He Missed That Made the Humiliation Worse

When pressed with a quick follow-up question, Trump lost control. He pointed directly at the reporter and yelled “quiet!”

His stunning outburst sparked furious backlash online.

“The way he points at her and tells her to be quiet. WTF?” wrote TC Dream Big on Threads.

Another viewer suggested, “Looked like he wanted to hit the reporter. Wow!”

The criticism underscored the belief that Trump was losing his grip, “He’s losing control. He was pissed at that question.”

Trump’s public meltdown was preceded by another abrupt termination of a press briefing where he was signing legislation but immediately shut things down as reporters began shouting questions about Epstein.

🚨BREAKING: In an unusual move, Trump just IGNORED every single question about Jeffrey Epstein after the bill signing and panicked White House staff started to kick reporters out of the room.



It’s never been more obvious.



He’s fucking guilty. pic.twitter.com/VywXXUmjqj — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 13, 2025

The trove of 20,000 documents contained several references underscoring the nature of the relationship between Epstein and Trump.

In a 2019 email sent to journalist Michael Wolff, Epstein offered a stunning insight into the extent of Trump’s knowledge, writing: “of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop.”

This correspondence built upon an earlier, more cryptic exchange. In an April 2, 2011, email to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein alluded to Trump’s potential vulnerability, referring to the former president as “that dog that hasn’t barked.”

Epstein noted that the victim, Virginia Giuffre, had spent considerable time with Trump, yet his name had not surfaced in investigations. “Virginia spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75 % there.” Maxwell replied the same day, observing: “I have been thinking about that.”

By Friday evening, “Trump Epstein”, “Epstein Files” and “Bubba Email” were dominating trending topics on social media, with a 2018 email from Epstein’s brother, Mark, about Trump “blowing Bubba” pushing things over the edge.

While “Bubba” is a nickname long associated with Bill Clinton, Mark Epstein quickly released a statement clarifying the individual was not the former president, adding that the entire thread was intended as a joke between the brothers: “Simply part of a humorous private exchange between two brothers and were never meant for public release or to be interpreted as serious remarks.”

Despite the documents containing numerous references to him, Trump responded to the entire affair by demanding a new probe on Truth Social, calling on the Justice Department to investigate Epstein’s ties exclusively to Democrats and associated institutions.

Trump wrote, in part, “I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice… to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him.”

Social media critics immediately suggested Trump was panicking behind the scenes, using his demanded probe as definitive proof of guilt.

“So let me understand this…. Trump’s name in the emails is fake but all the other names should be investigated? Do I have that right?” asked Ahuna on Threads.

“If Trump was totally innocent, like he claims, releasing all the files would exonerate him. Instead, he’s DESPERATELY trying to block their release. What does that tell you?” said Bryan.

Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the ranking Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said the president’s response raised more questions than it resolved. “The more Donald Trump tries to cover up the Epstein files, the more we uncover. These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the President.”

However, CNN legal analyst Elie Honig explained that an ongoing probe provides a ready-made justification to suppress the documents, “If there’s an ongoing criminal investigation, that’s a perfectly good reason for Congress to back off or to vote no,” giving the DOJ cover to indefinitely withhold the full cache of files from public view.

Bondi is prepared to follow Trump’s orders. She quickly complied, “Thank you, Mr. President. SDNY U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton is one of the most capable and trusted prosecutors in the country, and I’ve asked him to take the lead. As with all matters, the Department will pursue this with urgency and integrity to deliver answers to the American people.”

Meanwhile, the public pressure campaign for transparency continues. LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman urged the president to release the entire trove of records, writing, “I want this complete release because it will show that the calls for baseless investigations of me are nothing more than political persecution and slander.”

Clinton adviser Angel Urena wrote, “These emails prove Bill Clinton did nothing and knew nothing.”

The House is now preparing to vote on whether to publicly release the full cache of Epstein-related records, after a petition to force a vote crossed the 218-signature threshold.