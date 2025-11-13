‘Lord Have Mercy’: Aunt of ‘SYTYCD’ Star Apologizes In Church for Snatching Up His Alleged Girlfriend In Shocking Video from His Homegoing

Fans are in disbelief after footage from “So You Think You Can Dance” star Joshua Allen‘s funeral surfaced online, showing a shocking moment at his casket that no one saw coming.

The 36-year-old dancer, who won season 4 of the hit competition series, tragically died on Sept. 30 after reportedly stepping in front of a train. His Fort Worth, Texas, funeral — meant to be a somber farewell — took a dramatic turn, with police reportedly being called to the service twice as emotions ran high.

A shocking altercation broke out during the funeral of “So You Think You Can Dance” star Joshua Allen, involving his aunt and the woman identified as his girlfriend. (Photo: @officialjoshuaallen/Instagram;Joy105 com/YouTube Screenshot)

‘You Didn’t Before?’: Outrage Erupts as Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Shares Feeling ‘Fully Loved’ with New Man After Husband’s Passing

Video shows Allen’s aunt — an older woman dressed in all black with a grey or white hat — and a younger woman having a verbal altercation outside of the funeral home.

“Show them the paper what to do,” said the older woman, before a man added, “She violating the restraining order.”

‘That’s right. We are a threat to her,” the woman continued, as the man said, “Well, she should not be here. She should not be here.”

The video then cuts to a woman wearing a navy blue top and jeans walking up to the church doors as the older woman gets close and says, “Don’t you come in.” There appeared to be another exchange of words out of the camera’s view.

“You need to whoop her butt like I said,” yelled Allen’s aunt. “She ain’t gotta go to jail. We’ll get an alley baby,” before pushing her again.

A violent altercation took place at the funeral for “So You Think You Can Dance” star Joshua Allen between a family member and his girlfriend. (Photo credit: @Joy105 com/YoTube Screenshot)

Moments later, the video captured the same two women fighting in front of the casket. Allen’s aunt is seen snatching up the younger woman by her hair or head as she tries to give Allen a final kiss in the casket, and a fight ensued on the spot.

Voices are heard on the video shouting, “No! No! No! No!” Another voice is heard saying, “It’s a fight. They’re fighting.”

Powell confirmed to the outlet that a relative of Allen’s mother Lisa suddenly rushed toward the woman as she attempted to place a note inside the coffin with Allen. Reports indicate that Angela Tolbert had given Powell “direct permission” to attend, which made the emotional and chaotic scene that followed all the more shocking.

“She was his heart. She was trying to help him get mental health treatment when the police got involved instead,” said Powell, who added that she’d hoped to marry Allen. “She came in peace. She showed nothing but grace, patience, and love.”

So You Think You Can Dance winner Joshua Allen died after being struck by a train on September 30.



His funeral turned into chaos when his ex-girlfriend—who had a restraining order against him—showed up. Mama was not having it, and when the ex bent down to kiss him, all hell… pic.twitter.com/XHELjSu2ul — Irish Kat❤️ (@IrishKat00) November 10, 2025

Powell has stood by her claim that the woman was Allen’s girlfriend at the time of his death, but another mourner has publicly disputed that, insisting she was an ex. The contradictory accounts have only intensified speculation about what really happened that day between her and his aunt.

After the video circulated online, one Instagram user reacted in shock and asked, “Is this the dancer’s funeral?”

Many others echoed the sentiment, “Lord have mercy,” calling the fight “disrespectful” to the family and others who attended to say their final goodbyes to Allen.

“There is no reason at all for being disrespectful and ignorant anywhere none less a FUNERAL,” noted one user. “She could’ve grabbed her outside, but waited until she got in the service where a lot of people could grab her. The entire thing’s just disgraceful,” added another.

A few people speculated that the woman in the hat was Allen’s grandma, which has not been proven. They wrote, “Don’t know what happened but just looking at this video, I would press charges on the lady in the white hat.”

Regarding the woman’s statement about the restraining order, one person asked, “When he died wasn’t the restraining order lifted?” This prompted one person to reply, “The ex-girlfriend (woman with braids) had a restraining order against the family.”

The altercation took place before the funeral began. During that time, Allen’s aunt apologized to people sitting in the sanctuary as she said, “I am going to ask everyone in the church [for] forgiveness of me … that everybody call me ‘the mean.’ I just act on my emotions. Y’all forgive me for my actions today, but I am in a very emotional state of mind.”

Allen was the season 4 winner of the “So You Think You Can Dance” competition in 2008. Powell noted that his son had struggled with mental health, and his girlfriend, who remains unnamed, desperately tried to help him. He wants people to remember Allen’s “beautiful soul” and “a man fighting battles that too many people ignore. That’s what I want people to remember.”