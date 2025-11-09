‘I Can’t Believe He Said That’: Trump Goes on Bitter Rant About the One Thing His Cabinet Won’t Do — Until One Slip Gives Away What He’s Really After

President Donald Trump hardly tried to hide his not-so-hidden obsession this week.

During a closed-door meeting with Senate Republicans, he launched into a rambling story about a foreign leader whose staff, he claimed, showed perfect obedience — before pivoting to gripe about his own Cabinet’s “lack of respect.”

WASHINGTON, DC October 30: US President Donald Trump during a Halloween event at the White House on Thursday October 30, 2025. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Trump’s performance at the White House Wednesday shifted when he went into vivid detail of his latest meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping. He blurted out exactly what he’s been chasing all along: loyalty, not leadership.

“And every one of those people were standing like this,” Trump said, thrusting his arms back and lifting his chin. “They were at attention.”

He went on to recount how Xi’s aides didn’t respond when spoken to.

“And I made a comment to one of them, and got no response. I said, ‘Are you gonna answer me?’ I got no response. And President Xi didn’t let him have any,” Trump said, adding: “I said, ‘I want my Cabinet to behave like that.’”

‘Donny Is Slipping’: Trump’s Bizarre Geography Blunder Leaves Crowd Stunned, Then His Attempt to Fix It Goes Even More Off the Rails

As laughter erupted among the Senate Republicans in attendance, Trump continued, seemingly impressed by the uneasiness in the room.

“I’m demanding that my cabinet … I never saw posture like that. I’ve never seen men so scared in my life,” he said, drawing more nervous laughter.

The president then turned to Vice President JD Vance, putting him on the spot for his seeming disobedience.

“Why don’t you behave like that? JD doesn’t behave like that. JD butts into conversations. I want to have that for at least a couple of days, OK, JD?” Trump said as Vance looked on awkwardly.

Footage of the moment quickly went viral, sparking intense criticism for Trump. Some couldn’t “believe he actually said that out loud.”

I can’t believe he actually said that out loud. — Sydney asks: OMG, GOP, WTF?!! ❄🌊 (@Arwenslp) November 5, 2025

One X user figured out why Trump was so bold with his desires, “Malignant narcissism plus dementia. The narcissism is what makes him want it. The dementia is what makes him say it out loud.”

One wrote simply: “Is he openly demanding an autocratic regime?” while another said mockingly, “I don’t want to be king” he says”

“You’re cabinet members can’t stand up straight around you because they’re too busy waiting their turn to kiss your fat a**,” said another.

It was clear to many what Trump is after and his swipe at Vance only cemented his desire for not just control but for complete attention.

“Always interesting to see how much shame and embarrassment JD Vance is willing to take,” wondered Mike Nunn on X. To which someone responded, “Literally the limit does not exist.”

Literally the limit does not exist — Puppybrother (@puppybrother12) November 5, 2025

“Hahahahahahahahahahaha no one likes JD,” mocked another.

The spectacle was reminiscent of Trump’s previous Cabinet meetings, which often doubled as televised displays of loyalty. In one meeting last year, secretaries took turns praising Trump’s leadership for more than three hours in what critics called a “ring-kissing session.”

CNN plays a montage of Trump cabinet officials kissing the Dear Leader's ass.

This is crazy! pic.twitter.com/5J3rponMZs — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) August 27, 2025

Trump’s latest comments reinforce a long-running theme in his leadership style — an emphasis on personal loyalty and deference over policy debate. His praise for Xi’s control has been a recurring motif since his first term, often raising alarm among democracy advocates who view such remarks as a window into Trump’s desire to become an authoritarian strongman.

Some MAGA supporters tried to downplay it as “satire” but was met with fierce pushback. “Of course MAGA has flooded the comments saying “he’s just joking, he’s just joking”. It’s their immediate response when someone calls out their cult leader for another unbelievably insane thing he’s done,” said one commentor.

Another critic summed up on X: “Trump is a communist dictator at heart: gold trim, bizzarely opulent surroundings, and outrageous spending while subjects are taxed / have services & programs cut, takes over private companies, demands well-behaved dancing poodles as his immediate servants, breaks the law …”