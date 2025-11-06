‘He Picked the Wrong One’: Viral Video Shows White Man Challenging Black Security Guard at DMV, and Instantly Regretting It

Some people really hate the DMV.

While a trip to a Department of Motor Vehicles has never been fun, one man sank to new lows when he scuffled with an extremely formidable security officer, challenging him to a fight while apparently waiting for his license to be renewed. One glance, and it was clear the odds were not in his favor.

Naturally, people in the waiting area captured footage of the mayhem that ensued and posted it to Instagram with the tags #fight and #funnyvideos.

A viral video of a Black security guard and a man having a confrontation at a DMV office. (Photo: Instagram/allurebeautea)

While we’re not sure where the video was taken — which sees a blustering white bearded man yelling “hit me” to a towering Black security guard — we’re sure it’s not the first DMV scuffle, but it might be the most entertaining.

The security guard — who apparently doesn’t suffer fools lightly — handled the angry customer in the most surprising way. When the man yelled “f-ck you,” the guard responded in kind, “get going, before I f-ck you.”

At one point, the two engaged in a nose-to-nose stand-off in the waiting area as DMV customers looked on. When the guard shouted, “Get out!” the man stared at him blankly, seemingly frozen, until a light shove by the security guard broke the spell.

When the man suddenly popped up off the floor, screaming, “Touch me, mother-cker. Do it again! I’ll give you my fucking ID,” the guard responded, “You want another one, let’s go!”

One person in the comments of Instagram described the scenario: “That adrenaline hitting.”

Instagram users analyzed every move, amazed at the guard’s no-nonsense attitude. “’Getcho azz out b4 I mess u up,’ is diabolical,” said one, followed by, “Now THAT is a security guard!!”

Many viewers laughed along with the DMV customers shown in the video, “The universal chuckling around the spectator seats makes this 100 times better.” At one point, a bystander walked up to the melee to watch the fight unfold, earning him the nickname “blue shirt ref” in the comments. “He picked the right one.”

In the end, most agreed, “Security handled it well.”